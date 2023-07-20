Eniola Badmus Breaks Silence On Pimping Allegations

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has finally broken her silence amid allegations of pimping young girls to big men.

It would be recalled that a Nigerian lady has accused the Nollywood actress of being involved in pimping women with older men, adding that her friend had been approached by Eniola.

The lady also said Eniola had allegedly been into the business of sleeping with big men for money and influence, hence her reason for pimping young girls to big men.

In reaction to the allegations, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a post, that says “Trend carefully” warning people who fabricates false stories about her to tread carefully.

She wrote,“Trend carefully.

“Won ti je Badoskyy leti lol… Set Awon ko gbo nkankan… Zero answering”, she wrote in Yoruba.

TRANSLATION: “They’ve slapped Badoskyy. Set of people who don’t hear anything.”