Eniola Badmus Breaks Silence Amid Altercation With Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress and Special Adviser to Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearing, Tajudeen Abbas, Eniola Badmus, has broken her silence following a viral altercation with her colleague, Laide Bakare.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the movie stars engaged in a fight at Eniola Ajao’s Owanbe Thieves movie premiere on Sunday, April 13.

Following their altercation, Lade Bakare vowed to deal with Badmus for calling her an “Animal,” claiming she brought the actress to stardom by giving her a breakthrough role.

Reacting to the online drama, Eniola Badmus called for unity in the entertainment industry, noting that conflict isn’t the way to go, urging her colleagues to shun jealousy.

Taking to her Instagram page in a post on Tuesday, the actress emphasised that there was no need for jealousy when “we can all succeed.”

She wrote: “Life has a way of teaching us that true strength lies not in conflict, but in unity. Though we may have walked different paths and faced moments of tension, I believe it’s time to let love lead.

“There is no need for jealousy when we can all succeed. Your success doesn’t diminish mine, just as mine does not take away from yours. Let us continue to collaborate, to lift each other, and to build something greater than what we could ever achieve alone. There’s strength in unity and a future brighter than any victory we’ve pursued alone.

“Let us avoid conflict, not because we are weak, but because we are wise. Peace is the path to progress, and love is the light that shows us the way.”

