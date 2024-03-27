Eniola Ajao Speaks On Bobrisky’s Best Dressed Female Award

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Eniola Ajao has revealed why popular Nigeria crossdresser, Bobrisky won the “Best Dressed Female” award at the premiere of her movie, ‘Ajakaju’.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky’s award of the Best Dressed Female at the movie premiere on Sunday has caused a lot of controversy on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Ajao said the award was a stunt.

She said, “It was all jokes. We just want to have fun. We want people to talk about the movie. My team and I decided that it needed to be in the faces of people.

“So we decided to give the Best Dressed Female award to Bobrisky since he has always been a very controversial person.

“At the end of the day, people started talking about it but some people are not happy. They started calling out Femi Adebayo who presented the award.

“He just presented it, it wasn’t his idea, and he was not part of the judges. Nigerians shouldn’t slam him, please.”