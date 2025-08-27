Eniola Ajao Finally Speaks On Affair With Odunlade Adekola

Nollywood actress known for her unique role in the Yoruba movie industry, Eniola Ajao, has finally broken her silence on the alleged romantic affair with a senior colleague, Odunlade Adekola.

New Telegraph recalls that the Epe-born actress has been facing criticism after a video showed her hiding from the camera during the burial of Odunlade’s father last week.

Prior to the funeral, there have been rumours circulating on social media about their alleged romantic affairs.

However, speaking on Wednesday in a series of posts on her Instagram story, the actress stated that the allegations are aimed at tainting her personality. While stating that she “Can’t fix every lie and rumour”, she noted that “Life hits differently when you stop to prove you didn’t do that, or you are not like that”. “You can’t fix every lie and rumour, nor can you defend yourself every time. Just be great. People may destroy your image, stain your personality, but they can’t take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who know you better,” she wrote.