In a viral video posted on the official YouTube channel of Oyinmomo, Eniola Ajao disclosed that the cross dresser was arrested in relations to misuse of money not because she won the best dressed.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I gave the best-dressed female award to Bobrisky to promote my movie, but I didn’t know that my colleagues would react negatively to it.

“I was very sad to see that my colleagues in the movie industry were fighting over the decision, and I later had to call them and explain what my intention was.”

”I don’t have any issue with Bobrisky, he knew why he was arrested, and no matter how I try to explain to people on social media, they won’t believe me.

“I have a very good relationship with Bobrisky, and he knows that I have always been a good friend to him.

“I wasn’t behind Bobrisky’s arrest, he was arrested because of money, and I always visit him. Many of his friends neglected him when he was arrested, but I stood by him.”