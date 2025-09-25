Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has confirmed that the blogger who circulated a manipulated video of her at the burial ceremony of a senior colleague, Odunlade Adekola’s father, has been arrested and prosecuted.

Recall that in August, a viral video from the burial ceremony in Otun Ekiti showed Eniola Ajao acting uneasy after exchanging pleasantries with Odunlade Adekola’s wife.

The video sparked heavy criticism online, with many accusing the actress of being romantically involved with the actor.

Dismissing the allegations at the time, Ajao described the viral clip as a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation.

In a fresh update shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the actress revealed that the blogger, identified as Adabasioni Oluwafemi Aseoro, has been charged with criminal defamation and cyberbullying under Nigeria’s Cyber Crime Act and jailed.

She accused Adabasioni of deliberately manipulating the video to suit a false narrative online, subjecting her to ridicule and character assassination.

Her statement read, “I can confirm the arrest and prosecution of a blogger, Adabasioni Oluwafemi Aseoro, for criminal defamation and cyberbullying. He went online to make derogatory and unfounded claims against my person following my appearance at the burial of the father of my BOSS, Ambassador Odunlade Adekola.”

“Adabasioni manipulated the video to suit his narrative online and achieve his trolling goal. I became a subject of ridicule, and no one questioned the highly edited video. For once, I chose to respond by taking legal actions.”

Ajao further revealed that the blogger was detained at Ikoyi Prison for two weeks, adding that he has since tendered a public apology. She also shared a clip of him begging her and urging other bloggers to take down the defamatory video.

“He assassinated my character, and he paid for it in full!” she added.