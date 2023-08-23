Enina Theatre Festival: Performing diversity, staging inclusiveness

All is set for a feast of theatrical and cultural performances as the maiden edition of Enina Theatre Festival ignites the stage at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Themed “Performing Diversity, Staging Inclusiveness”, the three-day festival which will open this Friday, and end on Sunday, August 27, features theatrical performances, workshops, conversations, masterclasses and other activities that will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state. Enina Theatre Festival is organised by the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EDOJOBS) with the support of the German Government and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)-SKYE programme.

“Every Nigerian name has a story behind it. Indeed, each name is an aggregation of overlapping layers of lived experiences, familial/communal memory, or cultural markers. This is the same for the name of this festival, Enina. Enina is a composite of compassion, life, and Humanity! Drawing from this fount, the idea of Enina Theatre Festival (ENINAFest) is born. “The festival has as its theme: ‘Performing Diversity. Staging Inclusiveness’. Our present reality requires a re/purposing of arts in a manner that it is more committed and situated in enabling diversity and inclusiveness. We recognise our competing challenges and appreciate the socio-political dynamics at play; hence we offer all to rethink creative approaches in this endeavor.

In this light, there is a confluence of critical engagements to “perform diversity and stage inclusiveness,” the organisers stated. Plays scheduled for performance include ‘Leke Leke’, ‘The Struggle’, ‘Azagidi’, ‘Mama Bendel’, ‘Yet another raft’, ‘Joromi’, and ‘Waterside’. Written and directed by Godswill Osose Jatto, Leke Leke is a contemporary Nigerian play that delves into the complexities of familial concerns and how this might impact on a child.

The story centres around Osas who is influenced by her challenging upbringing and strives to break away from the burden of her familial past. As she endeavours to rise above her circumstances, she becomes entangled in a cycle that mirrors the very life she seeks to escape. Leke Leke highlights the intricate interplay between personal choices, parental influence, and our social reality. ‘The Struggle’, written, choreographed and directed Dan Kpodoh, is an action-filled drama with lessons of peace, non-violence and good governance.

Tired of the sufferings of his people, Miebi goes against King Ikiriko, the corrupt Amayanabo, and leaves his family behind to journey to the creeks, braving the angst of the Militants from his community in an attempt to turn things around and bring the gun-toting youths back home. However, the youths are angry and determined set things right their own way… Angry at the Government for neglecting them, angry at the companies for polluting their lands, and angry at the Amayanabo for enriching his own pockets instead of the development of the land and people.