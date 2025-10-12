ENI Lauds NUPRC Reforms, Reports 20% Production Increase At Abo Field

Energy giant ENI has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for implementing reforms that have strengthened operational efficiency and boosted investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

ENI’s Director of Upstream, Mr. Luca Vignati, made this known during a visit to the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja, noting that the reforms contributed to a 20 percent rise in production from its Abo Deepwater Field, located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 125.

Vignati said Nigeria’s oil production landscape had witnessed a “remarkable transformation” in the past 18 to 24 months, attributing this to the enabling regulatory environment and improved industry collaboration.

“Contrary to popular perception, international oil companies are not leaving Nigeria, they are moving further into deepwater operations,” he stated.

“For the first time in decades, ENI is producing above budget in Nigeria, with a 20 percent increase at the Abo asset. This underscores improved operational stability, reduced vandalism, and growing investor confidence.”

The Abo Field, Nigeria’s first deepwater producing asset, is operated by Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE), ENI’s subsidiary, under a production sharing contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other partners.

According to a statement by NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, the visit centred on strengthening collaboration to boost production, investment confidence, and efficiency in the upstream sector.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to sustaining the ongoing reforms, citing Nigeria’s growing rig count as proof of renewed investor trust.

“Our rig count has been growing geometrically, reflecting renewed investor confidence. This momentum reinforces Nigeria’s position as a preferred destination for upstream investments,” Komolafe said.

He disclosed that vandalism incidents had reduced by 90 percent, leading to improved asset uptime and enhanced operational efficiency. Komolafe also highlighted the near-full capacity utilisation of NLNG Train 6 and efforts to optimise Train 7, as part of the sector’s positive trajectory.

Komolafe commended ENI for its sustained confidence in Nigeria, reiterating the Commission’s dedication to reforms that continue to attract investment and drive production toward the national target of three million barrels per day.