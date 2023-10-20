Eni Awards Post-graduate Scholarship To Nigerias

Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), has awarded scholarships to 29 Nigerian graduates for post-graduate studies overseas as well as at Nigerian universities under its 2023/2024 Awards Scheme. Nine of the beneficiaries will undertake postgraduate studies in various universities in the United Kingdom and a university in Finland.

The remaining awardees will pursue their postgraduate studies in Nigerian universities in disciplines such as Engineering, Geosciences, Petroleum and Environmental Technology and Petroleum Law. Beneficiaries were selected based on their past academic standing and performance in the computer-based test conducted recently for over 700 shortlisted applicants for this year’s award scheme.

The award letters were presented to the beneficiaries in Abuja by Eni Nigeria’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Fabrizio Bolondi, who congratulated the beneficiaries and stated that the ceremony represented a moment of pride for the company and the awardees, not only to recognise the incredible talent and dedication of the scholars, but also to highlight the significant investment in the future of education, innovation, and progress in the country.

The postgraduate scholarship scheme was instituted in 2007 as part of the company’s human capital development initiatives to promote knowledge acquisition and to bridge the skills gap in specialised fields relevant to deep offshore oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

To date, a total of 290 graduates have benefitted from the post- graduate scholarship schemes instituted by the company in 2007 to promote knowledge acquisition and fill skills gap in the oil and gas sector, as well as contribute to the training and equipping of local professionals with requisite knowledge required in the industry.