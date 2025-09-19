Eni Awards 30 Post-Graduate Scholarships To Nigerians

Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), on behalf of NNPC Limited and NAE PSC, has awarded scholarships to 30 Nigerian graduates for Post Graduate studies in Nigerian and overseas Universities under its 2025/2026 Scholarship Awards Scheme.

Under the scheme, 10 beneficiaries will undertake postgraduate studies in various Universities in different parts of the world. The remaining awardees will pursue their postgraduate studies in Nigerian universities in disciplines such as Engineering, Geosciences, Petroleum and Environmental Technology, Energy Economics, Renewable Energy and Energy Transition.

At the ceremony held to award the beneficiaries in Abuja, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NAE, Mr. Fabrizio Bolondi congratulated the awardees, stating that the scholarship award will offer them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and achieve their career objectives.

“The award ceremony highlights our continuous commitment to the future of education, innovation, and capacity building in Nigeria” he stated. He advised the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity to study and gain valuable skills for the benefit of the country, especially within the energy industry.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), represented by the Manager of External Relations Mrs. Edith Bunmi-Lawson, and the Deputy Manager PSC Asset A3 Mr. Paul Duke, were also present at the ceremony.