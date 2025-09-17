Eni Awards 30 Post-Graduate Scholarship To Nigerian Graduates

Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), on behalf of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and NAE PSC, has awarded scholarships to 30 Nigerian graduates for post-graduate studies in Nigerian and overseas Universities under its 2025/2026 Scholarship Awards Scheme.

It stated that the winners were selected among over 1,500 applicants, based on their excellent academic standing and their performances at the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) recently conducted.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by Folu Olapade on behalf of Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited.

He stated that under the scheme, 10 beneficiaries will undertake postgraduate studies in various Universities in different parts of the world.

He added that the remaining awardees will pursue their postgraduate studies in Nigerian universities in disciplines such as Engineering, Geosciences, Petroleum and Environmental Technology, Energy Economics, Renewable Energy and Energy Transition.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NAE, Mr Fabrizio Bolondi, at the ceremony held to award the beneficiaries in Abuja, congratulated the awardees.

He stated that the scholarship award will offer them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and achieve their career objectives.

He said: “The award ceremony highlights our continuous commitment to the future of education, innovation, and capacity building in Nigeria” he stated. He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to study and gain valuable skills for the benefit of the country, especially within the energy industry.”

According to the statement, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), represented by the Manager of External Relations, Mrs Edith Bunmi-Lawson, and the Deputy Manager, PSC Asset A3, Mr Paul Duke, were also present at the ceremony.

“The postgraduate scholarship scheme was instituted by NNPC-NAE PSC partners in 2007 as part of the company’s human capital development initiatives to promote knowledge acquisition and bridge the skills gap in specialised fields relevant to deep offshore Oil & Gas operations in Nigeria.

“To date, 350 graduates have benefitted from the Postgraduate Scholarship Schemes, instituted by the company to contribute to the training of local professionals, providing the knowledge and skills required within the industry.

“Eni, through NAE, has implemented other sustainability initiatives in Nigeria in areas of health, education, access to water and infrastructure provisions, as well as specific initiatives for stakeholder empowerment in local communities.

“Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) was incorporated in 1996 to manage the company’s deep offshore exploration and production assets. NAE has the distinction of being the first oil and gas company in Nigeria to produce oil from the country’s deep offshore. NAE has interests in 6 deep offshore blocks in Nigeria, either as Operator or as Co-Venturer.

“Eni operates in Nigeria through Agip Energy and Natural Resources (AENR), holding a 5% participating interest in the Renaissance Joint Venture, and via Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), with a 12.5% interest in OML 135 and 118 (Bonga field) and a 10.4% equity participation in Nigerian LNG,” Olapade said.