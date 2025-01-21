Enhancing Transparency in Power Contracts

Share

Legal and regulatory frameworks for promoting open contracting in Nigeria’s national and subnational electricity market play a key role in the sector. Power contracts are vital components of the energy sector, governing the terms and conditions for selling and purchasing electricity among parties.

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are particularly significant contracts in the power sector. A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is a power off take agreement between two parties, usually between an electricity producer and an off-taker of electricity.

The electricity producer can be a renewable energy developer or generation company, and the power purchaser or offtaker can be a bulk trader, utility company, or large energy consumer.

PPAs include contract terms such as the amount of electricity to be supplied, the negotiated price, which bears what risks, the required accounting, penalties if the contract is not honoured, etc. PPAs are generally long-term contracts, lasting between ten to fifteen years.

However, the process and terms of negotiated PPAs and other power contracts, such as connection agreements, vesting contracts, etc., are often shrouded in secrecy and lack public visibility despite most of these contracts involving public funds.

On the one hand, it is argued that lack of transparency in negotiated PPAs and other power contracts poses substantial problems, negatively impacting the potential accessibility of public and private sector participants.

Investors in the power industry seeking to conduct due diligence in the contracting process often do not get any information on existing PPAs, which hampers their ability to make informed decisions regarding potential investments in the sector.

The opacity problem of power contracts has profound consequences, as nondisclosure can lead to overpayment, financial losses, sectoral short-sightedness, and systemic imbalances in delivery and demand, and governance risks.

On the other hand, in mature energy markets, the wealth of publicly available data on contracts and pricing helps drive competition and transparency, which is frequently lacking in emerging markets. This inhibits informed decision-making and exacerbates energy poverty in these markets.

Organisations such as Energy for Growth Hub have advocated for transparency in power contracts. Global standards and frameworks, such as the G20 Global Disclosure Standards and the World Bank’s Framework for Disclosure on Public-Private Contracts, offer valuable guidance to promote transparency in power contracts.

These frameworks suggest cultivating a culture of transparency and open contracting in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to encourage greater trust and efficiency in the power sector.

These frameworks recommend the following strategic actions to ensure open contracting and greater transparency of power contracts: The first is to establish minimum contract disclosure standards.

By mandating the disclosure of fundamental information in all PPAs, stakeholders can gain clarity and insight into the terms and conditions of power agreements. This foundational transparency will demystify contracts and empower investors, developers, and policymakers to make more informed decisions. The second is to commit to timely publication.

Governments should commit to publishing PPAs within one year of financial close, particularly for projects that receive sovereign guarantees (if any) or development financing.

This timely release of information will ensure that relevant parties have access to up-to-date details about project agreements.

The third is to enact these legal frameworks. Implementing laws that require the disclosure of PPAs will formalise the commitment to transparency. Legal mandates will create a structured information-sharing approach and ensure compliance with disclosure standards.

The fourth is to encourage global norms. Collaboration with international partners to establish global standards for PPA disclosure can promote unified approaches to transparency. Stakeholders can work towards consistent and effective practices across different regions by promoting international norms, frameworks, or initiatives.

Now, the Nigerian situation is an anticipated limitation. The pursuit of PPA transparency may be significantly impacted by Section 15 of the Freedom of Information Act, which presents anticipated limitations in disclosing crucial information. It is essential to understand how these limitations affect stakeholders and how they can be navigated.

The Nigerian Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in Section 15 (1) a -c stipulates that: (1) A public institution may deny a request for information that includes: (a) Trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person or business where such information is proprietary, privileged, or confidential.

Disclosure of this information may harm the interests of the third party unless the third party consents to its release; (b) Information whose disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with the contractual or other negotiations of a third party; and (c) Proposals and bids related to contracts, grants, or agreements, including information that could undermine procurement processes or give an unfair advantage to any party.

Section 15 of the Freedom of Information (FOI) appears to limit the disclosure of certain types of information, including PPAs.

This section could potentially impact the advocacy for increased transparency in PPAs by restricting the release of contractual information that could be deemed sensitive or proprietary. Section 15 may impose restrictions that could hinder full transparency in PPA disclosures.

Nigeria can work towards improving transparency in its contracting processes while navigating the constraints imposed by Section 15 of the FOI Act through these measures: First, advocates can push for legislative amendments to the FOI Act to create specific exceptions for PPAs. This could include provisions that balance transparency with protecting sensitive commercial information.

