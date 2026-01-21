Enhancing Safety Of Our Security Operatives From Attacks By Non-State Actors

The scary spectacle of the recurrence of brutal and blood-letting attacks on not a few Nigerian security operatives by non-state actors, including Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and unknown gunmen, has raised eyebrows over how really capable our security operatives are in curtailing violence if they cannot protect themselves.

Only last Thursday, January 15 gunmen killed a policeman and abducted a Chinese expatriate during an attack on a farm in Ogunmakin Community, Ibadan area of Oyo State And on September 6, 2025 the media was awash with reports that the jihadist group, Boko Haram killed more than 60 people in an overnight attack on the village of Darul Jamal, home to a military base on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

The victims included at least five soldiers. Though the Nigerian Air Force claimed that it killed 30 militants in strikes after receiving reports of the raid on the village, where residents had recently returned following years of displacement, the fact that it took place as an unwelcome embrace to the internally displaced persons, returning to their homes leaves much to be desired.

But sadly there have been more killings. Barely some three weeks later, precisely on September 29 another haunting news report was that of bandits killing 12 forest guards in the Oke-Ode community in Kwara State. That horrible attack further underscores the escalating wave of violence and insecurity unleashed by non-state actors in Nigeria.

According to the Kwara police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the gunmen stormed a local government building at about 0600 GMT on that black Sunday, firing at random. The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq condemned the attack and called for increased military presence in the area. In response, the Nigerian army deployed troops to Kwara to oversee operations, the governor’s office said in a statement. But some questions remain.

For example, why was there no adequate security information gathering to give a hint about the attack; for the military to take proactive measures to forestall the killings? What are the root causes of the attack? With the lives of the victims including that of the traditional chief wasted, had it anything to do with religious sentiment?

How judicious has been the expenditure of security funds as made available to the Nigerian military from the annual budgets, with the military who are supposed to be fully armed and well trained to protect the people now falling as victims to the rampaging insurgents?

Credible answers to these questions have become necessary because the issue is getting worse by the day. For instance, back on April 22, 2024 the news item that got people seriously worried was the killing of six soldiers who were ambushed by gunmen while on patrol in Niger State.

Any insider in the military as well as the government found to be divulging sensitive information to the insurgents should also be fished out, prosecuted and punished for their crimes against humanity

Yet, beyond fighting Islamist militants in the northeast, Nigeria’s military has been battling the threat in northern and central regions posed by criminal gangs who kill and kidnap villagers as well as schoolchildren.

According to the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops of the 1st Division were on a fighting patrol in Karaga village in Niger’s Shiroro Local Government Area when they were ambushed.

And on January 7, 2025 the Nigeria military reacted to the unexpected attack by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) that sent a Lieutenant, five soldiers and 34 terrorists to their early graves!

The gory incident occurred in Sabon Gari in Borno state as revealed by Major Gen. Edward Buba. Though the air component of Operation Hadin Kai was what led to the killing of the militants, it was the second time in two months that the Boko Haram militants killed soldiers in that part of the country.

That was because back in November 2024, dozens of soldiers were killed during attacks by the armed group in Kareto village in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

As a way forward efforts should be stepped up to identify the masterminds funding the activities of the terrorists in the region and all those found culpable should face the full wrath of the law.

Notably, the killings of soldiers and other security operatives is a deliberate and well calculated attempt to weaken the protection of lives and property of Nigerians. More soldiers should be recruited, and better funding made available for their arms and ammunition as well as training. Transparency, probity and accountability have become more necessary with the expenditure of security funds.

In fact, a holistic approach involving the community and religious leaders, youth groups, the police and the military is urgently required to stem the tide of the decimation of our security forces. Any insider in the military as well as the government found to be divulging sensitive information to the insurgents should also be fished out, prosecuted and punished for their crimes against humanity.