Enhancing Performance Of Female Empowerment Programmes

In its distilled essence, female empowerment as it plays out in Nigeria is an economic process that involves poverty reduction measures. It includes direct financial support, skills acquisition, provision of tools and the enabling infrastructures to boost their businesses. What it all entails is the development of women in terms of politics, social and economic strength in the nation’s development.

But the hard facts still stare us all in the face because like in most developing countries, poverty in Nigeria is highly gendered. For instance, although women make up about 50 % of Nigeria’s population, more than 60 % of them live in extreme poverty and the majority are rural women.

Only 35% of women compared to 55% of Nigerian men have access to financial services. In fact, the latest reports by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) state that across the globe, nearly 1 billion women remain underserved by the financial sector. And in Nigeria women constitute over 60% of the poorest people in the country and going by the IMF statistics that Nigeria has over 87 million people in extreme poverty translates to approximately 52 million women caught in that pitiable pit.

An increase in women’s economic empowerment has therefore become an imperative. Nigeria has to learn from some other countries in the pursuit of gender equality. For instance, in Rwanda, women make up over 60% of parliament. Their laws are supportive of equity in work and politics. Also, jobs in garment factories have enabled millions of women in Bangladesh to earn a living and gain independence. Another country to glean from is Sweden.

Paid parental leave and state-funded childcare make it easier for both parents to work. So, considered from the perspective of its potential impacts, women empowerment can increase their bargaining power within their household, and also increase their participation in economic activities to boost household income. It also reduces poverty as it has a positive effect on the national GDP as more workers increase national production.

And it guarantees a better future for the children, especially for their education and healthcare delivery. Also, women participating in businesses could be a catalyst for innovation. Furthermore, it improves their livelihood (UN Women, 2018). Specifically, the SDGs 5 and 8 renewed the global commitment to gender equality and women empowerment; including women’s economic empowerment, as a major human right and development goal.

This is much needed now because although there have been some efforts by successive governments to improve the livelihood and human development index of women in Nigeria and lift them out from poverty, the empirical evidences on the ground are not encouraging as a large number of women continue to wallow in the dire straits of extreme poverty.

According to EFInA’s Access to Financial Services in Nigeria (A2F) 2020 survey, women in Nigeria are still underrepresented, especially in formal wage employment requiring higher education and specialised skills and overrepresented in vulnerable/informal employment.

The painful reality shows that the majority of women in Nigeria lack access to quality healthcare, education delivery, safe water and sanitation. Not left out are financial services, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), all of which are necessary for sustainable economic growth It is against this dark backdrop that we appreciate the noble efforts of the initiatives empowering women in Nigeria.

These include Women’s World Banking (WWB) which is at the forefront, implementing strategies to drive savings mobilisation, leverage remittances for increased access, provide capital to women-owned enterprises and support resilience through insurance. Worthy of note also is the Nigerian Women Trust Fund. Noting that the proportion of women in elective and professional positions in Nigeria is currently as low as 4.8% they want to change the narrative. By 2027, the organisation wants to realise the goal of achieving 35% female representation.

Through endorsements, the creation of a database of high-profile female candidates and fundraising to support female political campaigns in Nigeria, they seek to achieve this valuable target. Further successful campaigns include the training of 100 Nigerian women in their mentorship programme to foster female leadership and the end of violence against women and girls.

For the salutary efforts of the women’s empowerment programmes to succeed, Nigerians have to do away with the traditional beliefs of some people who think that women should stay at home and take care of the house and their kids. There should be government support for their children’s education and healthcare delivery. They need financial inclusion which is more than owning an account or getting a loan.

It ensures every woman has the knowledge, skills, and trust in the financial system, accessing responsibly delivered, thoughtfully designed digital financial products and the appropriate technology to access them. Such financial inclusion includes secure and affordable payments, money transfers, savings and credit for business growth. They have become a necessity.