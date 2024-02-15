Enhancing Nigeria’s Digital Economy Through Quality Services

For Nigeria’s digital economy to thrive, there is a need for telecoms service providers to offer quality services, which is the basis of the NCC’s renewed efforts to ensure operators render quality services nationwide, Abolaji Adebayo writes

Globally, the economy has become digital as countries are gradually moving from analogue in terms of economic development. The Information and Communication Technology ecosystem is taking the stage as the telecoms industry undergoes restructuring, usually with a visible sense of urgency. Why is this occurring? First, it is increasingly evident that telecommunications and economic development are very closely linked. Intuitively, this seems logical. Scientific investigation and analysis have confirmed that the correlation between telecommunications and economic development is very high. The greatest challenge for developing countries is to ensure that telecommunication services, and the resulting benefits of economic, social, and cultural development that these services promote, are extended effectively and efficiently throughout the rural and remote areas – those areas which in the past have often been disadvantaged, with few or no telecommunication services.

These rural and remote areas will benefit most from the advent of telecommunications because alternative methods of passing information are more costly and difficult than in densely populated areas. As a result, without telecommunications, the information is either not put forward and the value of it is lost, or it is put forward in some other way, at greater cost, with delay, or both.

Rural development

The emphasis in considering rural telecommunications is very much on “applications” – how the telecommunication services will be used, and how, in turn, this usage will benefit the citizens of the region served. Experience indicates that the introduction of sufficient quantities of modern telecommunication services in previously unserved or underserved rural and remote areas stimulates economic development, social development, and cultural development. Telecommunications enables a whole range of commercial functions to be carried out quickly and easily, functions which previously were at best slow and costly, and at worst could not be carried out at all. Functions now made easier include finding markets for farm produce, fisheries catches, and handicraft products, negotiating prices and quantities, arranging for pickup and delivery, and so on. On both the input and the output side of commerce, telecommunications makes it much easier to follow up on contracts and explore potential business development opportunities.

Rural economy

As important as rural areas are in the economic development of the country since the largest percentage of economic resources comes from, it is devoid of the required technologies required for the growth of the modern economy. Modern telecommunications make distance transparent. There are exciting commercial opportunities in rural areas that are made possible by telecommunications. Efficient, high-quality telecommunication services are an essential component of a modern economy. The industry and the services are inherently profitable and can be put into place with private-sector financing. The payoff in terms of economic, so- cial, and cultural development can be very substantial. The advantages are greatest in the rural and remote areas, which have traditionally been the areas that have been worst served, in terms of access to telecommunication services.

Rural connectivity

Telecommunications are a vital “engine of production,” driving economic, social, and cultural development, and generating a profit for the service providers at the same time. The experts have charged the government and other stakeholders to take advantage of the growth opportunity that telecommunications makes possible, charging the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) with innovative strategies to improve the economy by revolution- ising its rural communication landscape through a series of targeted initiatives aimed at boosting telecom connectivity. With the potential to make a significant impact, these efforts involve the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as low-orbit satellites, an extensive expansion of cell tower networks, and strategic partnerships with local communities. Recognising the critical importance of connectivity in the digital age, NCC has been urged to adopt Nigeria’s Rural Connectivity Initiatives which are poised to bring about a transformative change. By harnessing the power of low-orbit satellites, the nation is paving the way for seamless communication even in the most remote areas. Through Low-Orbit Satellites, a small village nestled deep within the Nigerian countryside.

Traditionally, most of these villages have been cut off from the outside world due to their remote locations, making it difficult for residents to access information, education, and economic opportunities within the locality. However, with the implementation of low-orbit satellites as part of the Rural Connectivity Initiatives, the villagers suddenly find themselves connected to the global network. They will be able to use their smartphones to access educational content, connect with family members in distant cities, and even explore new business ventures around the globe through e-commerce platforms.

Opportunities

This transformation not only improves their quality of life but also opens doors to previously unimaginable economic possibilities. This innovative approach promises to overcome geographical barriers and provide previously underserved communities with access to the digital world. Central to this initiative is the ambitious expansion of cell tower networks across rural regions. Imaging Cell Tower Expansion in a sprawling region of Nigeria which is characterised by vast landscapes and scattered communities, the lack of reliable cell signal has long been a challenge. This has hindered communication, emergency response, and economic development in rural areas. As the rural connectivity initiatives kick in, a series of new cell towers are erected across this area, jobs are created. One community that stands to benefit most from this expansion is the farmers in the village who struggle to market their produce due to poor communication.

With the improved connectivity, they can now access online marketplaces, through smartphones they can negotiate better prices for their crops, and even participate in virtual agricultural training programmes. The towers will serve as the backbone of enhanced connectivity, ensuring that even the farthest corners of Nigeria are brought into the digital fold. The construction and maintenance of these towers will not only facilitate communication but also foster economic growth and educational opportunities in these previously isolated areas.

Quality services

Knowing the importance of quality services, the Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has promised Nigerian telecoms consumers of his commission’s resolve to push for optimum service delivery by the telecom service providers. Maida stated this at the maiden meeting with the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Abuja Chapter, recently in Abuja, noting that one of the tenets of his leadership as EVC, NCC is to reduce subjectiveness and take the right de- cisions that will improve the industry. According to Maida, the NCC will ensure compliance by holding telecom providers accountable for delivering their obligations since consumers pay for such services and expect a certain level of deliverables from the licensees. “So we will drive towards delivering optimal quality of experience for our customers,” he said.

Collaboration

Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of this endeavor is the emphasis on collaboration with local communities. Improving communications in rural areas often involves establishing strategic partnerships with local communities. These partnerships can help identify specific communication needs, leverage local resources, and tailor solutions that address unique challenges faced by rural residents. Collaborations with community leaders, local organisations, and government agencies can lead to the development of initiatives such as expanding broadband access, setting up community centers with internet connectivity, and providing training to enhance digital literacy. Effective partnerships can bridge the communication gap and bring valuable services and information to rural areas. Therefore, forming strategic partnerships is an initiative that aims to ensure that the benefits of enhanced connectivity are maximized for the people living in these rural areas. Local involvement in the planning, deployment, and maintenance of telecom infrastructure not only empowers communities but also strengthens the overall impact of the initiative.

The launch of these Rural Connectivity Initiatives marks a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward a more connected and inclusive society. With the convergence of innovative technologies, extensive network expansion, and community-driven partnerships, the nation is poised to bridge the digital divide and unlock a world of possibilities for its rural population. This holistic approach stands as a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to progress and inclusivity, setting a precedent for other nations to follow in their pursuit of equitable technological advancement. Through the use of innovative technologies and community partnerships, these initiatives are breaking down barriers and bringing the benefits of connectivity to even the most marginalized communities.

Financial resources

It is quite clear in the financial context that there are only two substantive sources of funds for investment in rural telecommunications programmes. These are the service provider’s internal funds, and funds from private sector investors, including individuals and organisations, both national and international. Funds that are already in the service provider’s hands (e.g., from depreciation charges or retained earnings) must be permitted to remain in the service provider’s hands, for reinvestment in the network. This may require changes in legislation at the national level; for example, to encourage investment in the network, the government may very wisely specify that earnings will not be taxed if they are reinvested in the network. For investment funds to be forthcoming from potential private sector investors, it is essential that the rural telecommunications network must be expected to be, and in practice must be seen to be a profitable enterprise.

Regulation

An appropriate regulatory framework is required, which creates the necessary terms and conditions to promote the initial provision and continuing sustainability of the rural service. A firmly enunciated “universal service obligation” (USO) of the service provider, to serve the rural and remote areas and define how the obligation will be measured, is usually necessary. The regulatory agency must monitor the sustained availability, quality, and financial viability of the rural service, preferably through aggregated versions of the same indicators that the service provider uses for his internal management requirements. Speaking on regulatory framework, Maida said: “When there is regulation without any consequences or enforcements on obligations, you will agree with me that the chances of being met are very low. “You are going to see a change in the way we make decisions, we are going to be very data- driven. All our decisions are going to be backed up by data as much as possible. “We want to reduce subjectiveness and take the right decisions that will improve the industry.

Last line

The regulatory agency may need to use force to drive the quality of services to enhance the digital economy.