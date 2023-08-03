Enhancing Innovative Technology For Economic Revival

Concerned with the economic situation caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other factors, stakeholders and experts anticipated innovative technology, especially Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as the viable alternative to overturn the falling economy as they charge the federal government to be proactive. Abolaji Adebayo reports

The current situation of Nigeria’s economy has continued to border stakeholders in the economic sector, as they look for a way to ameliorate the economic hardship. Aside from crude oil, which may not sustain the country, the focus has been shifted to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to revive the falling economy.

Though telecommunication has been helping the country’s economy, contributing hugely to the nation’s GDP as the sector is moving ahead of other sectors of the economy. However, some challenges have been identified which may hinder the sector from achieving the goal of reviving the country’s economy if not tackled by the government.

The challenges are inherent in each aspect of the telecoms ecosystem, as industry players and stakeholders tip government and the operators on their expectations to boost the sector before 2023 runs out.

According to them, improving on the identified challenges and working on innovation in each aspect of the sector will make it more robust and place it in a vantage position to revive the nation’s economy, noting that most developed economies now thrive on technologies.

Some of the aspects where the stakeholders want the government to intervene include policy, tax, operating environment, regulatory framework, infrastructure, and others. Aside from the challenges, they also identified the aspect of the technology that would enhance economic growth such as Fintech, 5G network, investment, etc.

Policy

Policy has been one of the major issues the stakeholders especially the telecom operators have been complaining about. While they complain that most of the government policies in the telecoms sector are made unilaterally without the involvement of the real stakeholders, they said many of the policies are not in their favour, saying their operations are majorly affected by some of the policies.

Operators and stakeholders including ALTON, ATCON, NATCOMS, and ATICS asked the government to always involve them while making decisions and policies that affect them. They cited many instances in the previous years where some policies were made by the government which did not go down well with both the operators and the subscribers, especially concerning the taxes put on the telecoms sectors.

Since the last administration, industry players and stakeholders have been agitating for favourable policies to drive the required growth of the sector as well as the creation of a conducive business environment to attract foreign investors.

According to them, it is also pertinent to bridge the gap between smaller industry operators and tier-one players. This, they said, required people- friendly policies and regulations. In the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu, stakeholders want to be engaged and included in policymaking to come out with policies that could drive real growth by encouraging Nigerians to participate fully in the ICT/telecoms sector for efficiency.

Tax The operators have kept complaining about 30 different taxes in the sector. They urged the government to review such taxes and remove some to create an enabling environment for the telecoms business to thrive in the country.

They complained that the operators were stiffened with taxes, forcing them to struggle with their business survival. It was said that the various taxes forced on the operators have forced many investors out of the country while the remaining ones are striving to cope.

For instance, it was gathered that many Internet Service Providers (ISPs) both local investors and foreign ones have been forced out of the business due to the tense business environment while others have relocated. Out of 756 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only 188 were active even as stakeholders tasked the commission to sustain the sector.

The reasons for the inactiveness of the ISPs range from anti-competition issues; low internet access in the Northern region of the country due to security challenges; challenges of Right of Way (RoW) and conclusion of standardisation with state governments; multiple taxations; deployment of Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) compatible to all service providers; lack of company Corporate Code of Governance to lack code of practice for Internet Service provision.

Stakeholders have called on NCC to create an enabling environment for ISPs to thrive. The chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo noted that the big four operators (MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile), have dominated the business of ISPs in Nigeria.

Adebayo said: “The big operators are doing wholesale and at the same time, doing retailing. This is affecting the smaller operators like the ISPs. If the big operators who are supposed to be doing wholesale, are also doing retailing, what will happen to the smaller operators who are supposed to be doing the retail? This legislation is not working well for the smaller operators and if we are not careful, the smaller operators will be thrown under the table.”

Service tariffs review

While battling with various challenges and costs of production, the mobile network operators (MNOs) said they may need to review upward their tariffs. Telecoms operators under the umbrella of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said they could no longer continue doing business without increasing their tariffs.

ALTON’s Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, had said the hardship was much on the telecoms operators and that they could no longer bear it. According to him, much progress as regards repayment has not been made, with telcos and banks still locked up in discussions.

He said: “The situation has impacted us negatively and if it continues impacting us, there is going to be a crisis because we are not isolated from the ecosystem. The telecoms companies are losing and many of them may be forced out of the business or leave the country.

“Despite the higher cost of production, we are not allowed to increase our tariffs because, in our sector, we cannot just do anything anyhow without the permission of the regulatory agency. The market forces are supposed to determine the price but in our sector that is not allowed.

“There is a need for an urgent review of our tariffs unless they want to destroy the industry unless they want to kill the industry unless they want to force many companies out of business. We need price determination, the NCC needs to quickly come up with price determination, and we need a price plan. We should not wait until there is a crisis because there are many operators who are finding it very difficult to cope now.

“The NCC needs to protect the operators as it is also protecting the consumers, we should be allowed to control our tariffs so that the industry is not faced with a crisis.”

Regulation

Adebayo tasked the government to make the business environment conducive for the smaller operators to thrive. “Out of over 700 ISPs, who were given licenses to operate, we have about 188 active members. If the big operators are crying that they cannot sustain their business anymore, how much more are the smaller operators?

Several ISPs are about to close their shops if this issue is not addressed. We need to brainstorm together and find ways to ensure that we all sustain our businesses,” he added. In the same vein, the Chief Operating Officer, WTES Projects Ltd, Chidi Ajuzie said the tier 1 ISPs have deep pockets, adding that, they have the capacity to take over the business of the tier2/3 ISPs.

5G network

The new 5G network is the most anticipated in the country which has dominated the scene in the telecoms industry since late 2022. Since the successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum for the Fifth-Generation (5G) network deployment in December 2021, expectation has been high for its deployment and usage in Nigeria.

While waiting for its spread in Nigeria, subscribers tasked the three licensed operators to make the network available across the country in 2023. They said at least one-third of the entire country should be covered in the first quarter of 2023 while appealing for a policy that will make the network available and affordable for the network users.

It is expected that availability and affordability of the technology will spur economic growth in the country.

GDP

The regulatory agency has been charged to work harder to make sure the Nigerian broadband penetration rebounds and increases well in 2023. The Agency was urged to leverage the 5G network to increase penetration. It was also urged to make sure the sector’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) increases in 2023.

Investment

Industry players projected about 30 percent growth in the investment in telecom industry in 2023 and set a target of 80 percent by 2025. According to them, the deployment of the 5G network should boost investment in the sector as it would open more businesses in the value chains.

In 2022, investment in the Nigerian telecom industry reached $70 billion according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). In the last 21 years, a total of $ 69.5 billion was invested in the industry, rising from $500 million in 2001 to $70 billion in 2022.

The CEO of Datamelon Technology, Faruq Bello, said the 5G and other emerging technologies would attract more investments in Nigeria following as the country is set to experience the use of the next work in 2023.

“The investment in the telecom industry will be more than double what we have been getting in the past. The deployment of 5G will attract more both foreign and local investment. More tech companies will spring up in Nigeria.

“The government and its agencies should arrive to leverage the opportunity of the emerging technologies to boost the investment in the Nigerian telecoms sector in the coming year,” he added. Last Line While the economy is going down due to some challenges, the Federal Government has been charged to leverage the potential of ICT to revive the falling economy.