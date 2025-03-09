Enhancing competitiveness engineering education through global benchmarking

Share

Engineering Education (EE) is inseparable from the national interest of any nation. It includes training in the basic concepts of engineering, its subspecialities, in addition to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and all its subgroupings, whether formal, informal, and non-formal.

A vibrant engineering education enterprise serves all professionals and sectors in national development. Engineering education ensures solid foundation in science, research, product development, and equipment standardization as well as project management. Engineering graduates are thus able to effortlessly integrate scientific and engineering principles into processes that contribute to advances in medical care, enhanced national security systems, ecologically sound resource management, and economic growth. As a result, students who graduate with engineering degrees bring highly prized skills into a wide spectrum of sectors in a country’s workforce. Within all these groups, the diversity of engineering graduates’ backgrounds and viewpoints contributes to their ability to achieve the advances in innovation, productivity, and effectiveness that make them valuable contributors to the workplace of any nation.

Technical Competencies

Contemporary development and innovation are technology informed, with an increasing need for higher levels of engineering capacity to be deployed across all sectors. However, broad indicators of huge gaps in developing technical competencies are reported across the African Continent. In 2021, companies spent huge amounts of funds on training, much of which paid for workers’ training in basic skills that should have been learned in school. Meanwhile, Africa’s poor performance in teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) eliminates many of the best and brightest school children from the ranks of future scientists and engineers. With little chance to learn in school how science and math skills might translate into professionally useful knowledge, students are unable to make informed choices about further education and work options. As a result, some unprepared students undertake science and engineering studies in college, only to drop out while other, potentially capable students never consider these subjects in the first place. In both cases, precious human and institutional resources are squandered.

Girls, women, and minorities are more adversely affected. As girls move through middle and high school, their interest in Math and Science wanes, due to negative influences from teachers, parents, peers, media and especially at workplaces. Often time, in unconscious ways, their pursuit of these subjects is discouraged. As a result, women represent insignificant percent of the technical workforce compared to their percentage amongst African workers. Success in encouraging and retaining women and underrepresented minorities throughout their pre-college, college, and postgraduate years must be a core component of enhancing the African Science and Engineering workforce.

• History of University Engineering Education (EE) and TVET in Nigeria

Accreditation in Nigerian Universities started in 1972 at the following universities:

University of Ife, Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

University of Lagos, Lagos; and

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Similarly, accreditation of Polytechnic Programmes started in 1985 and a common ground was forged by signing the first MOU between National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and COREN in March 2003 to conduct joint accreditation with COREN as team leader.

In their desire to improve the assessment exercise, the two partners re-revised and signed the second MOU in June 2013 and further reviewed and signed the third MOU in September 2021 to accommodate identified gaps in line with the best global practices. A total of twenty-seven engineering programmes have been accredited in 145 under the joint effort of COREN and NBTE assessment list. This has no doubt proven to be effective in optimization of resources and cost.

Section 9 sub-section 6 of the Council for The Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Act, 2018 as amended provides: “an educational institution for the training of persons in the Engineering profession shall submit syllabus of its programme, content and minimum facilities to the Council for approval before a course approved by the National Universities Commission or the National Board for Technical Education is commenced”.

Consolidating this achievement, COREN and NBTE agreed to commence joint accreditation of Technical Colleges in the country in 2023. There has been inactivity in this task which created a profoundly serious gap in the promotion of quality TVET in the country. Furthermore, the commencement of Nigerian Skills Qualifications Fund (NSQF) under the NSC which tasked COREN to drive the Sector Skills Council for Engineering (SSC4E) and Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) to lead the Council is another excellent opportunity to bring back the lost opportunities and harness the fortunes of TVET in the country.

The COREN third quarter report of 2024 further shows that sixty-four universities offer 368 engineering programmes out of which only two universities and fifteen programmes are not up-to-date on either Resource Verification, Pre-Accreditation and Accreditation assessment visits. COREN is currently finalizing the process of developing and signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to have joint accreditation with Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC).

4. Changes in Engineering Education and TVET in Nigeria Universities

To consolidate the gains achieved in Nigeria, there are committees established for the three (3) levels of EE and TVET. These committees serve to guide and promote quality assurance in the Universities, Polytechnics and Technical Colleges, respectively. The committees also serve as advocacy platforms and channels for feedback to and from regulatory bodies, professional associations, the institutions, and other key stakeholders that facilitate the quality training of engineering students like Industrial Training Fund (ITF), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), etc.

a) Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Universities (CODET)

b) Committee of Deans of Colleges of Engineering and Technology of Polytechnics s(COMPODET) and

c) Committee of Heads of Technical Colleges (COHTEC)

Chairpersons of these committees are members of the COREN Training & Certification Council Committee. At the apex is the Engineering Accreditation Committee (EAC) that independently plans and conducts accreditation of both engineering and TVET programmes at the three levels, consider and decide the verdict in line with the best global practice. The existence of the three committees can be said to contribute to the following areas:

a) Total commitment to Implement Outcome Based Education (OBE) in Engineering Programmes

b) Collective support and ownership of long and tedious path of restructuring

engineering pedagogy

c) Documentation and peer reviewing of all processes.

d) Building new relationship with Stakeholders

5. Current Situation on Promoting Engineering Education and TVET

Nigeria has been on this journey since 1972 with varied performances. Typical of a developing economy, the engineering education and TVET have witnessed difficulties over the 50 years period. For lack of data, the following are some evidence-based and verifiable key milestones recorded which undoubtedly should influence the landscape of this especially important subject matter. The technological advancement, development of human capital, job and wealth creation that can trigger significant socio-economic change of Nigeria are linked engineering education and TVET.

1) Joint Accreditation of Engineering Programmes in Polytechnics MOU between COREN and NBTE

2) Developed Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) for all Engineering Programmes offered in Universities in Nigeria

3) Finalizing MOU between COREN and NUC for Joint Accreditation of Enguineering Programmes in Universities

4) Joint Accreditation to Technical Colleges by COREN and NBTE

5) The adoption of OBE curricular in Engineering Education in Universities

6) Developed OBE Manual for implementers and Guidelines for evaluators.

7) The commencement of NSQF with COREN leading SSC4E for training, assessment, certification, registration, licensing and regulating the Artisans in the Engineering sector,

8) Nigeria attained provisional statutory member of Washington Accord for Engineers at global level.

9) Preparation for submission by Nigeria to request for admission into Sydney and Dublin Accords for Technicians and Craftsmen/Artisans

10) Published gazattes on different aspects on EE and TVET including Engineering Infrastructure Failures and Forensic Investigation, Whistle Blowing, Intelligence and Surveillance, etc.

11) Published gazatte of Executive Order 5 for work permit, expatriate quota, mentoring, national content, etc

