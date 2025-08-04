Enhanced Welfare Boosts Troops’ Morale – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has identified enhanced welfare as a morale-booster for officers and troops involved in counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations across theatres.

Consequently, the Army Chief has made a commitment to providing homes for soldiers, to give them comfort upon retirement

General Oluyede made the position on Monday at the Headquarters of Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL), in Abuja.

“For an officer or a soldier to know that he or she will be retiring into a good home of his or her own boosts morale, and there can’t be a better way of taking care of their welfare.”

While stating that his mission is to ensure that there is a post-service home for the personnel who sacrifice night and day for national security and public safety, the three-star General added that the Post-Service Housing Development scheme aligns with his newly-launched “Soldier First” philosophy.

According to him, “The scheme does not just offer homes to soldiers, but an affordable one. This flagship programme is about an affordable home ownership option for all soldiers.”

Represented by Maj-Gen. Isaiah Allison, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Post-Service Housing Development Limited, assured the COAS that the initiative will hasten his desire to have soldiers who are well-motivated and combat-ready.

“Of course, the soldiers are doing their job, and we want them, upon retirement, to have homes to move into.

“They should not be encumbered or disturbed by that feeling of where they will stay after the service”, he concluded.