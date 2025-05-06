Enhanced Internal Security Improves Economic Devt –Oborevwori

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has emphasized that strengthening internal security mechanisms are pivotal to fostering sustainable economic growth.

Oborevwori made this known while receiving participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, led by the Director of Coordination, Brigadier General Al-Hassan Grema, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Asaba yesterday.

The governor noted that peace and safety attract investment and promote development across sectors, adding that his administration remains committed to creating a secure and business-friendly environment.

While maintaining that security was not only a social necessity but also an economic driver, he commended Grema for his longstanding dedication to national peace and development, particularly recalling his outstanding service as a former Sector Commander in the state.

Speaking on the theme of the participants’ study tour, “Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security”, the governor said: “it is highly relevant to Nigeria’s current security discourse.

“If well researched, it will offer practical solutions to emerging security challenges that have negatively impacted our GDP, in addition to the tragic loss of lives.

Highlighting his administration’s strategic approach, Governor Oborevwori said his administration placed security and social stability at the forefront in line with his MORE Agenda.

