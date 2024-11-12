Enhance Living Standards Of Edo, Tinubu Urges Okpebholo

Share

…asks gov to empower legislature, other organs of govt

President Bola Tinubu has urged the newly inaugurated Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo to enhance the living standards of his people and make significant impact during his tenure.

In his congratulatory message to the Edo governor who officially took over power on Tuesday from the opposition, Godwin Obaseki, the President in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the state joined the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after eight years under Obaseki’s administration.

He emphasized the importance of Governor Okpebholo justifying the confidence placed in him and the APC while fostering true democracy and effective governance in the state.

The President encouraged Okpebholo to empower the Legislature and other vital government institutions throughout his administration, underscoring that a robust and independent legislature was essential for achieving democratic good governance.

Expressing concerns, the President lamented the previous administration’s attempts to undermine the legislative branch, which hindered its effectiveness for much of its tenure.

Additionally, Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the successful conduct of the Edo Governorship Election and encouraged the Commission to strive for even greater excellence in the upcoming Ondo Governorship Election, scheduled for November 16, 2024.

He celebrated this milestone as a new chapter in Edo State’s democratic journey and rejoiced with the people of Edo for this momentous occasion.

Share

Please follow and like us: