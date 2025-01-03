Engr. Achema Appointed Director Of Quality Infrastructure At PAOSMI

Share

The Pan African Association of Small & Medium Industries (PAOSMI) has appointed Eng. Alewu C. Achema as the Director, Quality Infrastructure.

This pivotal appointment underscores PAOSMI’s commitment to driving industrial growth and excellence across the African continent.

As Director, Quality Infrastructure, Eng. Achema will oversee the development and implementation of standards, quality assurance, and assessment initiatives critical to supporting PAOSMI’s members, stakeholders, and the broader public.

His extensive experience and dedication to industrial empowerment align perfectly with PAOSMI’s mission to foster sustainable growth and innovation within Africa’s small and medium industries sector.

Speaking on the appointment, PAOSMI’s leadership expressed confidence in Eng. Achema’s ability to uphold the organisation’s values of integrity, dedication, and innovation.

“Eng. Achema’s expertise will undoubtedly enhance PAOSMI’s capacity to empower the next generation of industrialists and accelerate Africa’s industrialisation agenda,” the organisation stated.

Eng. Achema has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, committing to upholding the rules and regulations of PAOSMI while contributing to its objectives.

He brings a wealth of knowledge to this critical role, aiming to foster quality-driven growth within the continent’s industrial ecosystem.

PAOSMI looks forward to a transformative partnership as Eng. Achema takes on this leadership position. His contributions are expected to significantly advance the organisation’s mission to position Africa as a global leader in industrial development.

However, the Pan African Association of Small & Medium Industries (PAOSMI) is a continental organisation dedicated to promoting industrial growth and development among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, PAOSMI aims to empower businesses, drive innovation, and contribute to the continent’s sustainable industrialisation.

