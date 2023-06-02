New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
English, German Clubs Show Interest In Denis Zakaria

Chelsea has decided not to retain Denis Zakaria following his loan spell from Juventus last season.

Zakaria was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus shortly after joining the club and subsequently made a move to Chelsea.

However, he struggled to make an impact at the London club, resulting in Chelsea letting go of their option to secure his transfer permanently.

But, according to reports from Calciomercato, there are clubs in the Premier League who have expressed interest in signing him.

The report suggests that there are a host of admirers interested in him, including  Premier League teams, indicating the possibility of a potential return to the English top flight.

Additionally, clubs in the German Bundesliga may also be considering adding him to their squad.

