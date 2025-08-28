The Federal Government has rewarded Nafisah Abdullahi, winner of the TeenEagle Global Finals, with a sum of N200,000.

The cash award was presented on Thursday in Abuja during a recognition ceremony attended by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suiwaba Ahmad Abdullahi, alongside fellow students Rukaiya Fema and Khadija Kalli.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that they had been offered fully funded scholarships by the Atiku Foundation following their triumph at the global competition.

Speaking at the event, the Minister praised Abdullahi’s performance and commended the other Nigerian students for what they described as a demonstration of academic excellence on the world stage.

They described her as “A beacon of excellence and inspiration to Nigerian youths.”

Competing for Nigeria under the banner of Nigerian Tulip International College, Nafisa triumphed over more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations, to claim the world title.

READ ALSO

The TeenEagle competition is a globally recognised academic contest that tests students’ English proficiency, analytical reasoning, and communication skills.

At the event, Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa said the government was strengthening basic education systems to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children.

He added that President Bola Tinubu has continued to demonstrate dedication to building human capacity through greater funding for education, healthcare, and social protection initiatives.

“You are the future of Nigeria, and you have made us proud. For the first time in the history of our nation, we have one of the highest budgetary allocations to education.

“Each time we approach the President for support in the sector, his response has been a resounding ‘yes’ because he believes in you, the children of Nigeria.

“Your success gives us the confidence to ask for more, and we will continue to do so on your behalf.”

The minister further disclosed that Nafisa and her teammates, who distinguished themselves in other categories of the competition, would each receive a cash reward of more than N100,000.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Education, Professor Suiwaba Ahmad, praised Nafisa’s perseverance, brilliance, and drive, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to encourage and support young Nigerians who bring pride to the country.

“Nigerian youths can compete and excel globally. Nafisa has demonstrated that Nigeria is blessed and can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world. You are a shining example,” she said

She encouraged the teenager to view the accomplishment as the first step in an even greater journey, while applauding her parents and teachers for laying the groundwork for her success.

In her response, Nafisa expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the ministers for fostering an enabling environment for her achievement, while also appreciating her school, NTIC, and her parents for their unwavering support.

Yobe State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Abba Idris, also lauded the minister’s gesture, noting that the state government remains committed to celebrating and promoting progress in the education sector.