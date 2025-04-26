Share

Renowned football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Premier League clubs are unlikely to secure the services of Victor Osimhen due to his high wage demands.

Osimhen, currently on a one-year loan at Turkish side, Galatasaray from Serie A club Napoli, is expected to complete a permanent move away from Italy this summer.

The Nigerian international has been linked with top English clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano disclosed that Osimhen’s salary expectations present a major stumbling block for potential suitors.

“He wants the same salary he’s earning at Napoli €12 million net, plus commissions and his €75 million release clause,” Romano said. “No English club is ready to pay him €12 million net.”

Romano also revealed that Chelsea came close to signing Osimhen last summer after reaching a late loan agreement with Napoli.

The move ultimately collapsed, however, as Chelsea refused to disrupt their wage structure to accommodate the striker’s financial demands.

Osimhen’s future remains uncertain as the summer transfer window approaches, with clubs weighing the financial implications of securing the highly-rated forward.

