English-Born Nigerian Footballer In Coma After Car Hit

English-born Nigerian footballer Jordan Chiedozie is currently battling for his life after being hit by a car. It has been revealed that he’s now in a coma.

The 30-year-old had played for non-league side Bashley FC against Tavistock at the weekend. While on the way back from the away game, Chiedozie, alongside Bashley physio Reighan Taylor, suffered a flat tyre on the motorway.

The player sustained “life-changing, and potentially lifethreatening” injuries after being struck by another vehicle on the M27 when he stepped out to assess the flat tyre situation.

Reacting to the incident, the club, in a statement, wrote: “Everyone connected with Bashley Football Club is devastated by the news of our player Jordan Chiedozie, currently in the hospital with lifechanging, and potentially life-threatening injuries, after a serious car crash.

