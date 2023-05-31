New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
England Names Women’s World Cup Squad

England has named their squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Lionesses’ boss, Sarina Wiegman confirmed the selections at a press conference held in Birmingham on Wednesday, with some big names missing from the list.

Arsenal duo, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead are both out of the squad after suffering knee injuries earlier this year.

The reigning European champions kick off their campaign on July 22 against Haiti.

The full list of the Squad: Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo

