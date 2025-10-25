England Lionesses’ Beloved Pets As They Become Euro 2025 Winners

The England Lionesses’ extra boost of energy comes from spending time with their beloved pups something that helped the team to their second title at the Women’s Euros 2025 where they defeated Spain in the final. Dogs have become a key part of England’s team, and have even appeared on several occasions at the training pitch, with some even crashing photoshoots.

Beth Mead

Beth Mead’s gorgeous Working Cocker Spaniel, Myle, has become a celebrity in his own right. Parented by Beth and her partner Vivianne Miedema, Myle became their furry son back in 2023. Myle even has his own Instagram account, where the adorable pup has become a social media star. Boasting over 40.3k followers, he has stolen thousands of hearts by sharing his adventures, morning walks, selfies with his parents, their football teammates, and even pictures with his furry best friend, Calvin.

Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly is the proud “mother” to her three pups – Otis, Rolo and the baby of the family, Brody. In an interview with The Guardian, the football star got candid about her relationship with her furry best friends: “It’s about having people around you that allow you to do that. Mine is also my dog [Brody]. When I come away from the pitch, I take the boys for a walk. They’re my little sons. That’s the way I look after myself and switch off.”

Lucy Bronze

One thing about Lucy Bronze and her puppy Narla is that they’re both glued to the ball. Always running around in the park and hanging out with other West Highland Terriers, Bronze has been adding #TheWestieWay to shout out her love for the breed. The West Highland Terrier has also become a social media star with over 29k followers. Lucy co-parents her dog with her ex-partner and teammate Keira Walsh. Keira’s love for animals is reflected in her becoming an ambassador for Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

Maya Le Tissier

Apart from bringing trophies home, Maya Le Tissier has one thing clear: her dog is her most beloved companion. On intensive days, whether it’s after matches or training sessions, Maya’s best source of comfort and cuddles is always waiting for her at home. During an interview with England Football, she said: “My dog. I love him. He’s so cute. He tries to escape all the time, but when I come home, he doesn’t care how my day’s been; he just wants to cuddle me.”

Millie Turner

Millie’s love for her Bernedoodle Pongo and Yellow Labrador Leo has been shown both on her social media profile, as well as the dog’s own social media accounts, where they share a glimpse of their lives outside the pitch. Leo and Pongo are the definition of best buddies, and their love for each other has warmed a lot of hearts. The dogs also have a unique relationship with Millie, which is adorable to see.