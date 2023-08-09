New Telegraph

August 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. England forward apologises…

England forward apologises for stepping on Falcons star

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1 minute read

England forward Lauren James has apologised for her red card during the Women’s World Cup last-16 win over Nigeria and says she will learn from the experience. She was sent off following a VAR review for stamping on Michelle Alozie’s back in a tie England won on penalties. James will be suspended for Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia. “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” she said on social media to Alozie. “Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.” The 21-year-old was one of the stars of England’s group games, with three goals and three assists

Post Views: 1

Read Previous

FSD Africa injects £10m into InfraCredit for Nigeria’s climate infrastructure
Read Next

NPA, operator groan as 2,000 overtime containers rot at Onne Port