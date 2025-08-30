England Drop Spence, Alexander-Arnold

…Anderson, Rashford make list

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad, with call-ups for uncapped duo Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer and was named in Tuchel’s previous squad.

However, he has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, was left out of the starting line-up for Real Madrid’s 3-0 win at Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson and Tottenham full-back Spence get their first call-ups, though Everton winger Jack Grealish misses out despite Tuchel’s assistant Anthony Barry watching him impress in last weekend’s win against Brighton.

There are recalls for Marcus Rashford, Adam Wharton and Jarrod Bowen, while 35-year-old Jordan Henderson – who has featured in three of Tuchel’s four games in charge – is again included.

But there is no place for Kyle Walker, 35, his former Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden, Trevoh Chalobah or Ah-Ahli striker Ivan Toney. Tino Livramento and John Stones get their first call-ups since Tuchel took charge.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is out through injury along with Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill.

Tuchel said “the competition is on” for places, with the World Cup starting next June.

“I don’t like the phone calls [telling players they are not included] but I kind of like them because it shows we have players pushing and players fighting for a place in the squad,” the England manager said.

“That’s exactly what we want.”

Tuchel named a 26-man squad last time out but the German has deliberately cut it for 24 for September’s games.

“We have made the squad more tight, more competitive. We have to create a better feeling, we have to bring more energy,” he added.

England play Andorra – who are 174th in Fifa’s world rankings, at Villa Park on Saturday, 6 September .

It will be the first time the senior side have played at Aston Villa’s home since a goalless draw with the Netherlands in 2005.