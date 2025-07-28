England Beat Spain On Penalties To Win Euro 2025

England cemented their place in history with a penalty shootout victory over Spain to defend their European title at Euro 2025 yesterday.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the iconic winner at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022, was the hero again as she converted the decisive spot-kick to seal victory after Spain had missed three in a row, with Hannah Hampton saving two of them.

It is the first time an England team has won a major trophy on foreign soil and cements manager Sarina Wiegman’s status as one of the world’s greatest with her third successive European title – achieved with two countries.

The Lionesses also became the first side to win a singlelegged Euros final having been behind at half time, proving they are the ultimate comeback queens.

They looked down and out when they trailed for a fourth time at Euro 2025, having conceded first in all three knockout matches – but they would not allow their story to end in such a feeble manner.

Mariona Caldentey’s firsthalf header had put Spain in control, but it did little to dampen England’s unwavering belief and they refused to be beaten.

Substitute Kelly’s introduction changed things when she came on for struggling Lauren James, named in the starting XI by Wiegman despite doubts over an ankle injury in the build-up.

Kelly’s whipped cross picked out Alessia Russo, who headed the ball into the far corner to make it 1-1. The Lionesses then dug deep, putting in endless blocks and playing for a shootout, knowing they had what it took to deliver under pressure and complete the greatest achievement by an England team.