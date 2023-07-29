Engineers Proffer Solutions To Challenges In Energy Sector

The Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigerian Council, has expressed concern over the numerous challenges in the nation’s energy sector. It however stated that in its effort to address them, it has assembled experts who will proffer ideas and suggestions, to tackle the identified issues plaguing the sector.

Chairman of the society, Engineer Felix Obike stated this during a media briefing yesterday, saying the experts will make far-reaching insights and recommendations, during its forthcoming annual international conference and exhibition in Lagos.

He said the opening ceremony will feature contributions from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda who is expected to lead other important players in the sector to the event.

Obike said, “On the highlights of NAICE 2023, our spotlight this year is on the energy trilemma and as such the conversations will be on the overarching theme “Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa”