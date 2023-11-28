Engineers Hail Tinubu On Road Regeneration Plan

…Say It’ll Guarantee Road Durability, Check Corruption

Structural and Highway Engineers in the country have applauded the measured diagnostic approach adopted by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration in its current road regeneration agenda, stating that such is to only way to guarantee a blueprint for durability and cost effectiveness, plug waste and check corruption in road construction and maintenance in the country.

The engineers under the aegis of the Forum of Integrated Engineers in Public Works (FIEP) also commended the painstaking tours and review of roads Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi for first-hand professional needs assessment in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to road infrastructure in the country.

The body noted that the absence of such surveys and reviews of roads had always posed serious challenges in policy decision-making, budgeting, and cost-effective execution of projects as well as creating openings for waste and corruption.

National Coordinator of the Forum, Engr. Farouk Ibrahim Hassan in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, 28th November, said patriotic structural and highway engineers in Nigeria understand and commend the meticulous approach by the current administration in its effort to address road challenges in the country.

“The Forum of Integrated Engineers in Public Works (FIEP) has carefully reviewed the measured diagnostic approach by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in addressing the road infrastructure challenges in the country.

“The Forum also notes and commends the painstaking inspection and need assessment tours of roads by the Minister of Works, Senator Engr. Dave Umahi in line with the objective of the Tinubu-led administration.

“Such professional approach is strategic for effective need-specific planning, policy decision making, target-oriented budgeting, check corruption and ensure efficient and cost-effective delivery of roads projects across the country in line with the desire for durable and safer highways in the country.

“The absence of such strategic analysis is mostly responsible for inaccurate federal budgeting and policy decisions on roads, creating openings for waste and corruption, resulting in poor quality roads and abandonment of projects with their attendant hazards and negative consequences on commuters and the economy of the nation.

“Also, the approach adopted by the Minister of Works will not only deliver quality, safe and durable roads but also ensure even distribution of federal roads in the country. It will also enable the government to effectively measure performance and guarantee prompt delivery of projects”, the engineers said

The Forum applauded President Tinubu for appointing Engr. Umahi said has shown capacity and clear understanding of the vision of the Tinubu administration to transform Nigeria’s road network and infrastructure, which is already at play with the introduction of reinforced concrete road technology in various parts of the country.

The Forum hailed the spot visit to “critical projects in various parts of the country including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Marina Road, Victoria Island, Lagos; Rehabilitated Eko Bridge, Lagos, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Deep Sea Ports, Lagos, Lagos and Ogun States Corridor projects, the Ibadan-Oyo dualised road, Oyo- Ogbomoso dualisation project, Ibadan-Abeokuta Road, Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa dual carriageway.

“Others are Section II of Enugu–Port Harcourt Road, Section I of Lokpanta (completed); Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road, Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road, Section I of Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road, Aba-Owerri Road, Uturu-Isuikwuato-Akara Road, Umuchichi-Ozo Road, Aba-Port Harcourt Road, Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Abuja-Kaduna Road; Lagere-Iremo-Enuwa-Ilesha By-Pass, Osun State, among many others” the Forum stated.