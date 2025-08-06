Engineering Future: Seplat Energy’s Bold Leap Into Classrooms

In today’s development landscape, the raw materials that define a nation’s power are no longer just crude oil, gold or natural gas — they are knowledge, skill and innovation. These intangible assets form the foundation of prosperous, equitable and technologically advanced societies. No matter how rich the soil or how deep the wells might be, without an educated population to harness, transform and sustain resources, long-term progress will remain elusive. This is especially true in Africa, where a rapidly growing youth population presents both a challenge and an unprecedented opportunity. Nigeria, the continent’s most populous nation, sits at this inflection point.

With more than 70% of its population under the age of 30 (according to the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), Nigeria holds immense potential for transformation. However, to harness this demographic advantage, the nation must confront persistent challenges in education, particularly in delivering skills that align with 21st-century demands. It is in the light of this that Seplat Energy and its joint venture partner NEPL (NNPC Exploration and Production Limited) are offering a compelling blueprint for education innovation in Nigeria. Their commissioning of three state-of-the-art STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) laboratories in Edo State goes beyond charity or compliance—it is a bold step toward nation-building.

Innovation

The labs, situated at Niger College, Army Day Secondary School, and Oba Akenzua Secondary School all in Benin City, have been fitted with modern computers, internet access and subjectspecific educational kits. These are not simply shiny new rooms; they are interactive, hands-on learning environments where theory meets application, and where students begin to see the practical value of their lessons.

The three new labs are in addition to the earlier labs commissioned at Ihogbe College, New Era College and Edo Boys High School, all also in Benin City, bringing the total number to six STEAM labs across Edo State. Outside Edo State, three schools in Delta State; Unity Model Secondary School, Asaba; Women Affairs Secondary School, Asaba and Afadia College, Ibusa, have also been fitted with these innovation hubs.

In the words of Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance at Seplat Energy: “These STEAM Laboratories are designed to foster the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovative skills among the students, preparing them for the challenges of the 21st Century.”

These labs are also helping to bridge the gap between curiosity and capability—turning youthful imagination into applied knowledge. With guided experimentation and digital access, students are no longer limited to abstract textbook concepts; instead, they can touch, build and test their ideas in real-time. This transformation marks a paradigm shift in how education is delivered and experienced in public schools.

STEAM divide

Seplat’s initiative targets a critical and underserved need in Nigeria’s education sector – access to functional science and technology infrastructure. According to the Federal Ministry of Education, only about 30 per cent of public secondary schools in Nigeria have operational science laboratories.

This deficiency is worsened by a lack of qualified teachers and teaching aids. The consequences of this gap are stark. In a world rapidly being reshaped by artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology, Nigeria’s youth risk being side-lined from global opportunities if they do not acquire core STEAM competencies.

Yet, with the World Economic Forum projecting that while 85 million jobs may be displaced globally by automation by 2025, another 97 million new roles— heavily dependent on STEAM skills— will emerge, the window for action is narrow but critical. Moreover, the divide in STEAM access disproportionately affects students in rural or under-resourced schools, widening the already existing socioeconomic inequalities with urban areas.

Without strategic interventions from stakeholders like Seplat’s, these communities risk further marginalisation in a technology-driven economy. What makes Seplat’s intervention especially noteworthy is the systems approach it applies. The STEAM Labs initiative is a component of the broader Seplat Innovators Programme (SIP), which is reinforced by the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

The SIP addresses student needs while STEP ensures that educators are equipped to teach STEAM subjects in innovative, engaging ways. Rather than treating education as an isolated intervention, Seplat’s model builds an ecosystem—providing both the hardware (labs, tools, internet) and the software (training, pedagogy, monitoring) to ensure sustainability. It reflects what a strategic community targeted development drive should be in the 21st century: focused, long-term and deeply integrated.

STEAM as catalyst

Across the globe, countries that have prioritised STEAM education have seen exponential growth in innovation capacity and global competitiveness. South Korea, Finland and Singapore, for example, invested in STEAM decades ago and now lead in sectors such as AI, biotech, and green energy. Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

STEAM education fosters curiosity, resilience and interdisciplinary thinking— qualities that drive both entrepreneurship and high-value employment. By initiating this educational model at the secondary school level, Seplat is helping to plant the seeds of a future where Nigerian students are not merely job seekers but job creators.

Furthermore, in a rapidly digitising world, nations that fail to develop local talent pools in science and technology risk becoming consumers rather than producers of innovation. Through this intervention, Seplat Energy is nudging Nigeria toward the right side of that equation—where it becomes a creator, not just a user, of global technologies.

Public-private synergy at its best

The success of the commissioning event in Edo State was not solely due to corporate initiative. The presence of Governor Monday Okpebholo (represented by Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu), as well as other state and community leaders, highlighted the importance of strong public-private partnerships. Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Andrew Ijegbai, emphasised the value of aligning corporate investments with state development goals. “Seplat’s efforts reflect not just social responsibility but shared ownership of our educational vision,” he remarked. This unity of purpose—between state and corporate stakeholders—demonstrates how multi-sectoral collaboration can deliver impactful and scalable solutions to national problems.

Transforming learning

Traditional Nigerian classrooms often rely on rote memorization and lecture-heavy models. In contrast, STEAM education thrives on project-based learning, experimentation, and collaborative problem-solving. By facilitating this transition, Seplat is not merely improving test scores—it is changing the very nature of learning. According to UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report, access to STEAM resources can boost student engagement and retention by as much as 30%. This is already being observed in Edo State, where school principals report students forming after-school science clubs, participating in robotics challenges, and developing simple applications with their new skills.

Scaling model nationwide

Although Seplat’s ongoing interventions are focused on communities in Edo State, the implications extend far beyond. Nigeria has more than 80,000 public secondary schools, many of which lack even basic infrastructure. Replicating Seplat’s model nationwide could catalyse a massive shift in the quality and relevance of education across Nigeria.

To scale, however, more corporations must follow suit. Federal and State governments should incentivise such interventions through tax breaks, technical support, and policy alignment. Development partners, too, can provide resources to scale the model across underserved regions. STEAM education is not just about skills—it’s about identity. It helps students see themselves as global citizens, problem solvers and innovators. By engaging in real-world challenges, students begin to understand their power to change their communities.

Several students in Benin City have already begun developing mobile apps and digital art portfolios. Teachers report heightened interest in careers in engineering, design and artificial intelligence—fields that were once abstract, but now tangible. The link between education and national prosperity is no longer anecdotal—it is empirical. According to the World Bank, every $1 invested in education returns up to $15 in economic growth.

Educated citizens are healthier, more productive, and more likely to innovate, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the economy. Nigeria’s journey toward inclusive growth and global relevance must therefore be anchored in educational investments that prepare its youth not just for today, but for tomorrow.

STEAM education offers the framework, and corporate leaders like Seplat are helping lay the foundation. The story of Seplat Energy’s STEAM Labs is not just one of charity—it is a case study in corporate transformation. From oilfields to classrooms, Seplat is proving that businesses can redefine their legacies by contributing directly to the intellectual empowerment of a generation. This isn’t about checking a CSR box; it’s about checking Nigeria’s education pulse—and doing something to revive it.

In the digital age, the minds we build will shape the economy we create. And if Edo State’s bright-eyed learners are any indication, then Nigeria’s renaissance has already begun—quietly, strategically and irreversibly. If replicated and scaled, this model has the power to recalibrate Nigeria’s educational landscape from a crisis point to a launch pad. The future, as they say, is already here—it’s just not evenly distributed. Thanks to Seplat Energy’s efforts, that distribution may soon become more even.