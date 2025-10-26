Engineer Obuebite Achieves Global Recognition In Engineering

Engineer Amalate Ann Obuebite has been given an award as an Engineering Educator by the Society of Women Engineers (SWE). The award has made a remarkable showcase of Nigerian talent on the international stage. Obuebite, who is an educator at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, was given the award at the weekend in New Orleans, during the SWE International Conference.

Dr. Obuebite, who delivered an impactful keynote address titled “Strategies for Effective Women Empowerment in the Energy Industry, however, thanked all the female Engineers for finding her worthy to merit the award.

She emphasized her determination to advance women’s roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. She said, “This award will spur me to continue to be a vocal advocate for women’s inclusion in all spheres of life worldwide.

“My selection as the sole African recipient of this distinguished award in 2025, amidst other candidates worldwide, represents a groundbreaking achievement for Nigeria and the entire African continent.