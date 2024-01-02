Engee Ibe: A Multi-Faceted Medical Profession Colossus

Her recent declaration of the launch of a new women empowerment platform dubbed Woman Evolve 2024 has put Ngozi Chimkama Cynthia Ibe (also known as Engee or Engee Ibe) back in the spotlight, where she belongs.

Woman Evolve 2024 is a comprehensive and transformative program designed to equip women with the necessary skills, resources, and support to thrive in all aspects of life.

A multifaceted individual with professional achievements across the fields of medicine, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and life coaching, she has been a role model for many people, both old and young, across the world.

In the realm of medicine, which is her professional forte, Engee Ibe has earned herself a reputation as a highly respected doctor, earning the trust and esteem of the medical community for her unwavering dedication to the well-being of her patients.

After she graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University College of Health Sciences in 2004, she had her residency and subsequent internship at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

As Dr. Chimkama Ngozi Cynthia Ibe, MD, she has been a healthcare provider primarily in Houston, Texas, for over 19 years. With specialities that include internal medicine, she is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Centre and has various certifications, including from the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Heart Association and the Texas Medical Board.

She has held a position as Assistant Professor of General Medicine at the Ben Taub Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.

Aside from her medical profession, Engee Ibe has made her mark as a renowned keynote speaker and a life coach who leverages her wealth of experience and wisdom to guide individuals in realising their personal and professional aspirations.