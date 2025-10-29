Engaging Investors For Sustainable Capital Market Growth

Engaging both foreign and domestic investors in Nigeria’s capital market is crucial to achieving sustainable growth and long-term market development. In this piece, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines why the government and regulatory authorities must create clear, consistent, and investor-friendly policies and frameworks that will guide the market’s growth, enhance confidence, and attract continuous investment inflows

Investors in Nigeria’s capital market can broadly be classified into two categories: foreign (offshore) investors and domestic investors, which include both individual and institutional participants. Together, they form the backbone of market liquidity, stability, and growth.

Foreign investors participate in Nigeria’s capital market with various objectives, chief among them being portfolio diversification, high returns on investment, access to emerging market opportunities, steady dividend income, and exposure to Africa’s largest economy.

Investing in Nigeria allows them to balance risks and returns compared to developed markets, where yields may be lower and growth slower.

Nigeria’s equities and government securities often offer attractive yields and significant growth potential, drawing the attention of global investors particularly during periods of strong economic expansion or favourable exchange rate movements. As one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing economies, Nigeria presents vast investment opportunities across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

Moreover, many Nigerian listed companies have established a consistent record of paying competitive dividends, particularly in the banking, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This provides foreign investors with a steady income stream, while the country’s large population and expanding middle class make Nigeria a gateway for exposure to Africa’s fast-evolving consumer market.

On the other hand, domestic investors both individual and institutional play an equally vital role in the market’s growth and stability. Their aims are largely similar to those of their foreign counterparts, though their motivations often reflect local economic realities.

The primary goal for most Nigerian investors is wealth creation and capital appreciation, achieved by investing in stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments with potential for long-term growth.

Many local investors are also drawn to the market for regular income, either through dividends on shares or interest on fixed-income securities such as bonds and treasury instruments. For retirees and income-focused individuals, these returns provide a reliable source of earnings.

In addition, domestic investors leverage the capital market for portfolio diversification, spreading risk across asset classes such as equities, fixed income, and mutual funds rather than concentrating their wealth in savings accounts or real estate.

In an economy challenged by high inflation, the capital market also serves as a hedge against inflation, helping investors preserve the real value of their assets.

For many Nigerians, participation in the capital market forms part of a long-term financial strategy for retirement planning, education funding, housing, or business expansion. Institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individuals often take a more strategic approach, investing to gain ownership stakes and influence in corporate governance.

Furthermore, the Nigerian capital market provides liquidity and flexibility, allowing investors to easily buy and sell securities, an advantage not often found in alternative investment channels like real estate or private enterprises.

In essence, both foreign and domestic investors play complementary roles in deepening Nigeria’s capital market. Their participation not only enhances liquidity and efficiency but also contributes to the overall growth and resilience of the nation’s economy.

Interplay of FDI and domestic investors in Nigeria

Transactions by domestic and foreign investors on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) more than doubled in the nine months of 2025, reaching N8.54 trillion a 115.2 per cent increase from N3.97 trillion recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to NGX’s last Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Participation in Equity Trading report, the surge marks a record high for total market activity, buoyed by stronger participation from Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and high-net-worth domestic investors. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) accounted for N1.84 trillion of total trades, a 164 per cent year-on-year

rise from N696.9 billion a year earlier, while domestic investors contributed N6.7 trillion, up 104.7 per cent from N3.27 trillion in 2024. Foreign investors represented 21.6 per cent of total market activity during the period, up from 17.6 per cent a year earlier.

Domestic investors, while still dominant, saw their share ease slightly to 78.4 per cent from 82.4 per cent. Within the domestic segment, institutional investors led activity with N4.09 trillion, compared with N2.6 trillion from retail participants. Foreign transactions were strong on both the buy and sell sides. Inflows climbed 231 per cent year-on-year to N1.03 trillion, while outflows rose 110 per cent to N810.4 billion.

Over an 18-year horizon, NGX data shows domestic transactions have grown by 33 per cent from N3.56 trillion in 2007 to N4.73 trillion in 2024, while foreign transactions rose 38 per cent from N616 billion to N852 billion.

Foreign portfolio inflows into Nigeria’s equities market soared to N704.87 billion between January and August 2025, marking a 135.17 per cent increase from the N299.73 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, the NGX Foreign Portfolio Investment report has disclosed.

The surge signals a renewed appetite from offshore investors despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Between January and August 2025, foreign portfolio outflows jumped 110.33 per cent to N748.23 billion, compared with N355.74 billion in the same period of 2024. This left a net deficit of N43.36 billion, indicating that more funds exited the market than entered during the period.

As of August 31, 2025, total transactions on the Nigerian Exchange fell sharply by 49.95 per cent, dropping from N1.815 trillion (about $1.83 billion) in July to N908.38 billion (about $593 million) in August.

Creating favourable policies

Government policies, laws, and regulatory frameworks play a crucial role in shaping investor confidence and market performance. Well-designed policies can attract both foreign and domestic investors, while poorly timed or restrictive measures can discourage participation and drive capital away from the market, particularly from foreign investors who are highly sensitive to policy risks.

It is, therefore, essential for policymakers and regulators to consult and consider the interests of investors before introducing new laws or rules. While it is important to guide and regulate market activities to ensure transparency and stability, such interventions should be balanced and moderate to avoid sending negative signals to the investing community.

A clear example is the proposed Capital Gains Tax (CGT), expected to take effect in January 2026. Some analysts have expressed concern that Nigeria’s capital market may not yet be mature enough for the introduction of a 30 per cent tax on certain investment gains.

They warn that such a move could discourage investor participation and reduce market liquidity and trading volume. Ultimately, policies that are consultative, transparent, and investorfriendly will strengthen market confidence, enhance participation, and support the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s capital market.

Expert’s assessment

Market analysts have noted that while the rebound in foreign inflows signals renewed interest in Nigerian equities, the persistent dominance of outflows underscores the need for consistent monetary policies, foreign exchange stability, and effective inflation control to restore investor confidence and sustain long-term foreign participation in the market.

A research analyst, Mr. Ambrose Chukwuma, observed that the sharp rise in foreign inflows reflects renewed offshore appetite for Nigerian assets, largely driven by the government’s recent efforts to liberalise the foreign exchange market.

However, he cautioned that the benefits of this development could be short-lived if FX volatility and policy inconsistencies persist. “The N704.87 billion inflow figure is impressive and suggests that foreign investors are beginning to take positions again, particularly in fundamentally strong counters,” Chukwuma said.

“However, with outflows at N748.23 billion, it’s evident that repatriation pressures remain high. Until Nigeria achieves a more predictable and market-reflective exchange rate regime, these inflows may remain largely speculative and short-term,” he added.

Similarly, Mr. David Adonri, Vice Chairman of the Board at Highcap Securities Ltd, stated that the rebound in foreign participation reflected renewed confidence in the market following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) foreign exchange reforms.

Last line

These reforms, aimed at enhancing transparency and stability in the currency market, have improved liquidity and reduced uncertainty for foreign investors.

“The surge underscores growing optimism about Nigeria’s reform trajectory and corporate resilience,” noted another Lagos-based analyst. “The combination of exchange rate realignment, strong corporate earnings, and the ongoing banking recapitalization drive is making local equities increasingly attractive.”