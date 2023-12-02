Engage Lawyers To Secure Your Rights, NBA Counsels Oyo Traders, Drivers

The Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has sensitized traders at Aleshinloye and Scout Camp Markets, as well as, a Bus Terminus in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, urging them to always relate with their solicitors lest their rights be trampled upon by powers-that-be.

Led by the NBA Chairman, Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi and her executive officers, as well as, those of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in the state, led by Mrs Olusola Sulayman, the lawyers sensitized the traders on the dos and don’ts of the law as it relates to tenancy, inheritance, child abuse, gender violence, female genital mutilation (FGM) and others, lest they run against any of it.

The programme was part of the 2023 Law Week of the Branch which commenced with a Jumat Service on Friday.

Mr. Lanre Agoro who addressed the traders in Yoruba Language, cautioned them against treating their tenants illegally especially when they default in payment of their rents. He said some landlords do engage in removing doors, windows or roofs of the houses being inhabited by their tenants in a bid to evict them. This, he said, is illegal and could land the landlord in trouble as he would have run foul of the law.

Engaging fake lawyers to handle their cases was also spoken against as it has dire consequences. The NBA Chairman cautioned the traders to shun such acts of consulting street touts who mill around court premises or trade by the roadsides to extort them of their hard-earned money and procure them fake land and other legal documents.

Mr Oladipo Olasope (SAN), while moderating the talks, said that no one should allow himself or herself to be bamboozled by security agents into being forced to make statements without having a lawyer around if they are arrested for any offence. He said that it is the right of any individual to refuse to make a statement, especially one that can implicate him. He harped specifically on the need for the traders to have a virile union that can represent its members whenever there is a problem.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

On inheritance, the traders were urged to relate with lawyers to make Wills, lest they be cheated whenever any of the marriage partners died. Lawyers will on behalf of them draft the Will and document it at the Probate Registry. Such an arrangement will prevent anybody from robbing any of the relatives of the partners of the apportioned property or money.

The FIDA Chairperson said that it is illegal for parents to subject their female children to genital mutilation, stressing that its disadvantages surpass its traditionally known benefits. She stressed that the Nigerian law frowns at such practice just as international laws have outlawed it.

Leaders of the Park Management System (PMS) at the Challenge Terminus, Ibadan, were also counselled to dissuade their members from molesting young ladies in garages, raping and impregnating them, noting that the penalty for such is grave after prosecution. They were also advised to shun taking narcotics and driving while drunk or operating under the influence of alcohol.

The Babaloja and Iyaloja of Scout Camp Market, Chief Tewogbade Kehinde and Chief Bukola Aleshinloye; as well as, the Babaloja and Iyaloja of Aleshinloye, Alhaji Tao Adebayo (P.A.) and Alhaja Silifat Muraina, thanked the Ibadan lawyers for the enlightenment and sensitization, pledging to abide by the pieces of legal advice given them. Alhaja Muraina particularly expressed her appreciation that she might not have run into the net of some land fraudsters/grabbers in the past had she gotten this type of sensitization talk.