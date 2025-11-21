Engage Lawmakers For Accountability, Good Governance, Stakeholders Urge Citizens

Stakeholders from various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have urged Nigerian citizens to actively demand accountability from their elected lawmakers at both the federal and state levels to promote good governance.

The stakeholders gave this task while making presentations at a one-day national dialogue on strengthening transparency and trust in the Legislature under the Promoting Open Parliament and Strengthening Legislative Accountability (POPULA) Project in Abuja.

They posited that lawmakers and citizens must build a two-way relationship for democratic progress, stressing that an open and transparent parliament could only be achieved through consistent public participation.

Presenting his keynote address, the Executive Director, #FixPolitics Africa, Mr Anthony Ubani, pointed out that it had become imperative for transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement to form the basis of the relationship between the citizens and their lawmakers in the Parliament.

Ubani noted that for meaningful progress to be made by the lawmakers under this democratic government, there must be trust between them and the constituents, saying that trust is the lifeblood of democracy, and that without trust, even the most beautiful institutions would fail, while with trust, even the most difficult challenges could be overcome.

He said: “An open parliament offers us a path forward. It is not the only solution, but it is a fundamental one. It is a chance to rebuild what has been broken. To renew faith in public leadership. And to bring citizens back to the centre of democracy,

“I invite all of us, government officials, lawmakers, civil society groups, development partners, the media, and citizens, to commit to this path. Let us move from dialogue to action. Let us move from intention to implementation. Let us build a parliament that the Nigerian people can trust again.

“This dialogue comes at a defining moment for our country. Nigeria is experiencing one of its deepest crises of public trust. Many citizens feel disconnected from government. They feel unseen. They feel unheard. They feel unprotected by institutions that should guarantee fairness and dignity. This crisis did not arise overnight. It is the result of many years of poor transparency, weak accountability, and limited engagement between leaders and the people they serve.”

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Executive Director, OrderPaper Nigeria, Oke Epia, observed that for too long, the disconnect between parliament and the public has been widened by limited access to information, unclear communication, and insufficient avenues for meaningful participation.

Epi,a who was represented by Uko Etuk,

Programmes Manager, OrderPaper Nigeria, noted that these challenges weaken accountability, fuel public mistrust, and place pressure on the legitimacy of democratic institutions, saying that “across Nigeria, we are witnessing a growing demand for transparency, stronger oversight, and a more engaged legislative process.

He said further: “We are seeing civil society and parliamentary monitors stepping up with innovative tools and credible data. We are seeing lawmakers who are willing to embrace openness as a leadership value. And importantly, we see citizens— especially young people, women, and marginalised groups— insisting on a parliament that listens, responds, and delivers.

“The POPULA project, under which this Dialogue is convened, was designed to support this momentum. It strengthens the capacity of PMOs, enhances collaboration across civic and parliamentary spaces, and promotes a culture of openness that can make legislative institutions more accessible and accountable.”

Also speaking, the Programme Executive of OrderPaper, Jokpa Erusiafe, said that the POPULA project was designed to promote openness in parliamentary processes and encourage Nigerians to understand and monitor the actions of their representatives.

She noted that the second phase of the initiative had recorded progress through radio programmes, media engagements and advocacy visits aimed at sensitising citizens on the duties of legislators, saying: “Citizens cannot all go to the National Assembly; they elect representatives to speak for them. If someone represents me, I should know what they are doing and be assured they are protecting my interests”.

Similarly, the Programme and Communications Manager of the Centre for Transparency and Accountability, Mr MacDonald Ekemezie, in his comment, said that the dialogue would help deepen awareness on citizens’ participation and strengthen synergy between the Parliament and the people.

He stressed the need for lawmakers to regularly visit their constituencies, hold town hall meetings and explain their achievements, adding that citizens have a constitutional right to demand accountability.

He urged citizens to ask the right questions, track legislative activities and ensure their representatives act in the public interest, insisting that accountability is a shared responsibility between leaders and the electorate.