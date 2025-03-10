Engage In Responsible Opposition – Ned Nwoko 

Share

The Senator representing Delta North Federal Constituency, Senator Ned Nwoko has called for responsible opposition with limitation to derogatory utterances in order to provide for decency and respect within the political space.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Michael Ogah and made available to Journalists on Monday in Abuja, Nwoko said it is the responsibility of the political class, irrespective of political interest, to prepare for both support as well as criticism.

“In a democratic society, public office holders must be prepared for both support and opposition.

Nwoko, a respected legal practitioner and global citizen, understands that opposition is a fundamental aspect of governance, helping to promote effectiveness and accountability”, the statement said.

The Senator who observed that opposition should be conducted responsibly, ensuring that criticism remains factual and does not cross the line into defamation, urged those in opposition parties to see politics as a decent game and not an avenue or platform where there are no boundaries.

“Recently, a young man, Chimezie, was arrested following allegations made against Senator Nwoko in a social media post widely circulated within and beyond Nigeria.

“He accused the Senator of certificate forgery, embezzlement of public funds during his tenure in the House of Representatives, and involvement in land disputes, among other personal claims.

“These are serious allegations, particularly the claim of forgery, which is a criminal offense under Nigerian law and internationally.”

The statement, however, warned against the unwholesome activities of those who trade in pull him down syndrome, noting that the impact of such accusations against a public figure’s reputation will not be acceptable henceforth.

According to the statement, social media ought to play a significant role in shaping public perception, as misinformation can quickly damage a person’s integrity.

“As the case unfolds, one thing remains clear: truth and evidence should prevail over sentiments and speculation. Justice, after all, is not selective it applies to all.

“It comes with responsibility. Accusations must be backed by evidence, and when they are not, legal redress becomes necessary.

“Senator Nwoko, as the aggrieved party, has the right to seek justice. His decision to pursue legal action should not be seen as an act of victimization but a legitimate response to defend his name

“If the allegations hold merit, he must be held accountable; if not, the accuser must face the consequences of spreading falsehoods.

“Justice must serve both the weak and the powerful.

“Opposition politics should focus on governance, policies, and accountability, not personal attacks or unverified claims. It is crucial to differentiate between constructive criticism and cyberstalking or defamation. Nigerians must recognize that while political figures should be held accountable, they also deserve protection from baseless attacks”, the statement added.

