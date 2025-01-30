Enforcing Envelope Budget System Amid Cash Crunch

Share

The Federal Government is not yielding ground to calls by MDAs and legislators to switch from envelope budget system, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Persisting shortfall in government revenue is a major hindrance to the wholesome realisation of its budgetary provisions.

Year after year, ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) groan over insufficient budget allocation. Every fiscal year, there has been a replay of budget rhetoric, lamentations by agencies’ heads at the budget defence sessions coordinated by the National Assembly, with MDAs groaning over truncated capital projects occasioned by dearth of funds.

The government at the centre acts the role of a responsible father to numerous children. This is the Federal Government’s dilemma in providing adequate funds to meet the MDAs’ budget provisions.

According to the 2012 report, the Federal Government owned 541 MDAs. The figure has doubled going by the BudgIT report, which said there were now over 900 MDAs, “recklessly created by the National Assembly to satisfy the political whims of lawmakers”.

Catering to the budgetary needs of over 900 MDAs by an overstretched government, a role constitution confers, is not only a herculean task but also unrealistic. As a way out, the Federal Government finds solace in the envelope budget system.

Envelope budget

The meagre resources at Federal Government’s disposal are insufficient to cater to all items on MDAs ‘wish lists.’

In its wisdom, necessitated by scarce resources, the Federal Government, by extension, the Federal Ministry of Finance adopts an envelope budget system to allocate funds to government-owned enterprises and revenue agencies.

The envelope budget adopted by the government in 2003 is the amount of money available for a specific purpose in a given financial year.

Alternatively known as the envelope budgeting method, it is a popular method for visualising and maintaining a flexible budget.

The key idea is to prioritise cash income to meet separate categories of expenses in physically separate envelopes. It replaced the zerobudgeting method. It works by providing each MDA with a maximum amount for its capital and recurrent needs for the fiscal year.

MDAs are not left with money to spend as they wish. Their funding is capped.

Methodology

The Ministry of Finance prepares a budget proposal; the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) scrutinises the proposal and prunes the proposal to fit within the government’s available funds.

The finance ministry provides an envelope of funds to the relevant agency. There would be an envelope budget fund for personnel and overhead.

There is an envelope budget for capital expenditure, which is the amount of money allocated for capital expenditure. Its adoption by the Federal Government comes with a lot of wisdom in allocating public sector resources.

Nineteen years after the adoption of the envelope budget system of funding the Federal Government budget, some strategic MDAs are mulling pulling out from the envelope budget system.

They cite inherent disadvantages, which include the absence of flexibility, as reasons.

MDAs seek exclusion

What started off as a subtle campaign in 2022 and 2023 got amplified by several MDAs angling for a let go from the envelope budget system.

The idea is gaining the endorsement of lawmakers, with a majority opposing the envelope budgeting system for MDAs. Advocacy for the exclusion of MDAs from the envelope budget gained traction in 2023 and 2024.

The House of Representatives in 2024 mandated its Committee on National Planning and Economic Development to review the need for exemption of some government institutions from the envelope regime on the national budgetary system.

The lawmakers, in addition, resolved to investigate beneficiaries of the national budget to determine their respective funding structure in accordance with the relevant laws and authorisations; review the budget ceiling; and document all findings and submit them to the House for further legislative action(s).

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the funding structure of beneficiaries of the national budget and causal factors of the demand for exemption from the envelope system by some institutions of government moved by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka at the plenary last year.

Isiaka noted the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) on budgeting (money bills), which made the executive and legislature the main actors in the budget process in Nigeria.

“Sections 4, 59, and 80–81 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) specifically detailed the powers and responsibilities of the two arms of government on how monies accruing to the country may be expended over a period of time,” he said.

He further stated that the National Assembly, under Sections 80 and 81 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) was responsible for overseeing the

The government is being egged on to enforce implementation of Steve Orasanye’s report, which recommended pruning and scraping some MDAs with overlapping functions

executive branch of government by ensuring budget provisions are complied with. The lawmaker, however, informed that the recent clinical examination revealed that there was no law conferring entitlement or excluding some beneficiaries from the national budget and cognisance of the clamour by some government institutions to be exempted from the envelope system in the budgetary allocations.

The Nigerian Army, police, paramilitary agencies, and some conventional MDAs are jostling to let go from the envelope budget system.

During the ongoing 2025 budget defense session at the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, lamented the difficulty encountered by the police in its budget implementation, a difficulty caused by the envelope budget system.

Lamenting the institution’s underfunding situation, he said: “The envelope budget system has limited us. Last year, I argued for the removal of the Nigeria Police from the envelope budget system. We didn’t succeed with that.

“We wouldn’t have succeeded in all that we had planned in 2024 if Mr. President hadn’t intervened. We have been able to access some special interventions during our operations in 2024. Otherwise, we depended on budgetary allocation released to us.”

Lawmakers kick

Lawmakers condemned the envelope system of funding the annual budget. They described it as anti-democratic and called for its discontinuation.

At the ongoing 2025 budget defense, the Senate Committee on Appropriation noted that the envelope system undermined effective budget planning and development, urging the government to adopt a more efficient and needs-based approach.

Way back in 2014, lawmakers hinted at moving a motion for its scraping. The lawmakers at that time said the envelope budget system made the legislature less involved and, at best, reactive, relying solely on the information provided by the Executive arm of government.

Under the current arrangement, senators say there was an absence of a coherent and systematic means of exerting legislative control over fiscal decisions and priorities of the Federal Government.

FG adamant

It appears the Federal Government is not in a hurry to switch from an envelope budget system of funding MDAs to another one soon.

The body language and action of the past and current Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation are clear indications. Tanimu Yakubu, current Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, appointed last year, replaced Ben Akabueze.

He dashed the hope of an envelope budget system replacement last week. While defending the allocation to various mission offices, the former Chief Economic Adviser to former President, the late Musa Yar’adua, unequivocally declared that the envelope system of funding the annual budget would continue unless there is an improvement in revenue generation in the country.

Tanimu said there was nothing the Budget Office could do for the ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) other than to manage available resources.

“For the four months I have been in office, I have been working with the system I met on the ground, which is the envelope system.

Even though I don’t like the system, we have been talking to ourselves about how to review the system of budgeting and have done much to improve what I met on the ground.

“We apply the envelope system in all MDAs, and I have not seen any agency that is okay with what it is given. The complaint has been the same across. The envelope system started in 2006, and it has not been reviewed since.

However, we shouldn’t be seen throwing money at projects that have no bearing. “For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we applied for a 25 percent review in their allocation for 2025 and what we met on the ground.

But right now, there is nothing I can do. My hands are tied because I have obligations to other sectors,” he said.

Way out

Given the poor revenue generation by MDAs, insufficiently deployed into funding nearly 1000 agencies of government, there are suggestions to the government to reduce the number of MDAs.

The government is being egged on to enforce implementation of Steve Orasanye’s report, which recommended pruning and scraping some MDAs with overlapping functions.

Last line

With the government sticking to the envelope budget system, the method of funding the country may not be dispensed with soon.

