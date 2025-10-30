Enforcing Discipline In Secondary Schools

The recent viral video clip of a group of suspe cted students of Excel College, Ejigbo, Lagos said to have been recorded back in April, 2025 smoking Indian hemp, drinking alcohol and dancing inside a hostel expectedly sparked public outrage; especially amongst education stakeholders, concerned parents and moral standard bearers.

Not only does it reflect pervasive moral decadence amongst the youth but questions the gross failure of the school authority and the standard of their upbringing, as offered by their families back home. In response, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to take over the probe from the Ejigbo Division, which earlier invited the school principal for questioning.

Further to this development, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement explained that the principal, who also doubles as proprietor, revealed that the students in the video had already graduated, but assured the police of the school’s cooperation. Also, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, condemned the conduct, describing it as unacceptable within the state’s education system.

He disclosed that the ministry, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance, had dispatched a monitoring team to authenticate the video, identify the students involved, and determine the level of negligence on the part of school authorities, adding that institutions found culpable would face sanctions in line with state policies. These are indeed well stated. Notwithstanding all these assurances, preventive measures would have stemmed the tide of drug abuse by the students.

Lest we forget, the menace has been a recurring challenge over the decades. For instance, a research titled: ‘Drug abuse among Secondary School Students in Nigeria from 1980 to 2023: A Narrative Review of Literatures’ by Ogbonna O Brian, et al across different universities in the country made startling revelations. It was discovered that drug and substance abuse prevalence was 45.7%; one in every four students abused substances despite an aggregate risk awareness level of 94.6%.This is almost three times the international prevalence of substance use.

The report also show that there are at least 11 million Cannabis users in Nigeria. A scoping review by Jatau et al., revealed a prevalence of drug abuse to be as high as 20-40% and 20.9% among Nigerian youths and students. Highlighted as certain factors that can affect the likelihood and speed of developing an addiction are family history of addiction. Drug addiction is more common in some families and likely involves an increased risk based on genes.

Others are mental health disorder, peer pressure, lack of family involvement, early use and exposure to hard drugs and the frequent taking of a highly addictive drug.

Drug abuse is the use of illegal drugs or the use of prescription or over-the-counter drugs for purposes other than those for which they are meant to be used, or taken in excessive amounts. Drug abuse may lead to social, physical, emotional disorder. So far, 17 research reports were identified as having data on the types of drugs abused by secondary students in Nigeria.

It was found that 18 different drugs were empirically identified as being abused by secondary school students in nine different states of Nigeria. The observed trend is that alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and cigarettes are the most abused drugs, while drugs that were least abused were cocaine, caffeine, glue, heroine, energy drinks, miraa, rohypnol and tramadol. On the dire consequences, drug abuse can lead to abnormalities in both mental and physical functioning.

This can manifest as changes, especially in behaviour, mood disturbances, cognitive impairment, and physical health problems. Over time, drug abuse can have profound and detrimental effects on various aspects of an individual’s life, including their relationships, academic or occupational performance, and overall quality of life.

The use and misuse of drugs, particularly among young people, represent significant and growing concerns worldwide. Drug abuse among young people is rising in many Western countries, making it increasingly difficult to ignore the fact. According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2005, approximately 200 million people, constituting 5 per cent of the world’s population aged 15 to 64 years, had used drugs at least once within a year. This figure represented an increase of about 15 million compared to the previous year’s estimate.

Well aware of the implications of the rising wave of drug abuse, successive administrations in Nigeria have come up with one Act or the other. Back in 2004 there was an Act to establish the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to enforce laws against the cultivation, processing, sale, trafficking and use of hard drugs and to empower the Agency to investigate persons suspected to have dealings in drugs and other related matters.

A decade later, precisely in November 2024, the Senate amended the NDLEA Act to accommodate life imprisonment for persons found guilty of storing, moving, or concealing hard drugs and other illicit substances. As a way forward out of the challenge of drug abuse amongst secondary school students, a holistic approach has become an imperative.

Parents, school proprietors, teachers, traditional and religious leaders should view it as a factor decimating and darkening the future of our children. More emphasis should, therefore be focused on the preventive measures that would be wiser and cheaper than the cure.