Energy Transition: Evaluating Tinubu, stakeholders’ collective interest

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have reiterated the need for Nigeria and other African countries to be net zero compliant. According to them, there is a need for countries to align themselves with the global determination for energy transition. Other stakeholders include the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed; Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) Elohor Aiboni; Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Limited, Mr Roger Brown and Group Chief Executive Officer, (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari. Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) that’s produced and the amount that’s removed from the atmosphere. It can be achieved through a combination of emission reduction and removal.

More than 70 countries, including the biggest polluters – China, the United States, and the European Union – have set a net-zero target, covering about 76 per cent of global emission. More than 3,000 business and financial institutions are said to be working with the Science-Based Targets Initiative to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. And more than 1000 cities, over 1000 educational institutions, and over 400 financial institutions have reportedly joined the race to zero pledging to take rigorous, immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030. In November 2021, Nigeria passed the Climate Change Act that seeks to achieve low greenhouse gas emissions, and green and sustainable growth by providing the framework to set a target to reach net zero between 2050 and 2070. Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, emphasised partnership as a major key for addressing current global challenges, and seeks formidable global partnerships through harnessing renewable energy to revolutionize Nigeria and other African nations. He spoke at the 3rd BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. He expressed FG’s commitment to shaping and fortifying the global framework and governance concerning all major international issues, particularly in the field of climate change and other issues within developing countries.

NMDPRA

Farouk said the countries were facing an existential challenge of the urgent need to transit from a fossil fuel-dependent economy to a decarbonated economy. According to him, there is more to energy transition than decarbonisation in the region. He said that millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa still lived or were living without access to electricity while some only have access to very limited or unreliable electricity. Farouk and other stakeholders spoke during a recent Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigeria Council. The theme of the summit was: “Balancing energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa.” He noted that economic prosperity was deeply dependent on energy access and consumption and, according to him, this is the challenge for most countries in Africa. He said that as the global energy transition and energy demand increased significantly, Africa as a continent still grappled with energy poverty and security, where about 60 per cent of the populace lacks access to energy and clean cooking fuel. According to him, as the energy transition evolves, there is an opportunity to accelerate development across the gas value chain, providing a low-carbon bridge to a future of sustainable energy.

SNEPCo

Aiboni lamented that the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) had been impacted by global commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the drive by hydrocarbon resource-poor countries to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the development of renewable energy. “It is imminent now more than ever that oil and gas producing countries in Africa take actionable steps to create enabling environments, improve access to available capital pools, and attract the right skills and capabilities that could both meet the energy needs of our developing populations and position us strongly in a new energy landscape, she said.” She also decried the $35 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) decline in Nigeria and other African countries. According to recently published statistics from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, there was a decline in FDI in Africa from a record $80 billion in 2021 to about $45 billion in 2022. Aiboni, who spoke through SNEPCo Finance Manager, Tunde Oduwole, said the decline revealed a worrying gap in investments as developing countries work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. She said while Africa’s oil and gas sector promised opportunities for FDI, such capital would “preferentially go to countries with more stable macroeconomic policy environment, low or moderate inflation, stable interest rates, stable or predictable exchange rates, easy access to foreign exchange and minimal capital controls.”

The SNEPCo MD said Nigeria, despite having the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, could see gas demand outstripping gas supply by 2030 by at least three billion cubic feet per day, driven by an estimated increase in population, dwindling infrastructure, security climate and access to energy. “This presents a potential opportunity for investment in gas infrastructure such as pipelines, processing facilities, and coastal LNG regasification to connect currently stranded gas reserves onshore and offshore with domestic industrial and commercial consumers at market reflective rates,” she said. She, therefore, advised Nigeria and other African countries to continue to improve on fiscal terms, the political climate, energy policies and contractual terms to make them attractive to investors and energy companies. She said: “We have done well, but we can do more with regionalisation and cross-border cooperation. Along with the roll-out of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the development of sub-regional and regional gas and energy networks can help support better economies of scale and justify investments into infrastructure that work for the whole continent.” Aiboni further urged African countries to take deliberate steps to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) to harness their vast gas resources given the huge amount of capital required. The SNEPCo MD advised that such steps should include liberal trade and fiscal policies and a stable social, political and economic environment.

Seplat

Brown said Nigeria was a signatory to the Paris Agreement and passed the Climate Change Bill. He said there was an urgent need to decarbonise energy, adding it would reduce demand for fossil fuel as countries strive for net zero to meet essential climate targets. According to him, renewables are essential to achieve universal energy access across Africa. He stated that the continent has huge natural gas resources that can be utilised to deliver significant social and economic gains at low cost to the environment. He stated that the allocation of capital to developing economies would be responsible for most of the growth in emissions. He canvassed for the reallocation of capital from the hydrocarbon sector (divestment, restricting capital, engagement). He said it was imperative to ensure the allocation of capital to lowcarbon technologies. He reiterated that the investment needed to achieve net zero targets by 2050 is projected at $3.5 trillion per annum; which is around 1.3 per cent of annual global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He added that it was also imperative to accelerate efforts to achieve net zero and mitigate global warming effects and added that climate volatility is having a significant impact on Africa, which has contributed least to global warming. He noted that extreme weather events were becoming the new normal and that a recent study showed that West Africa’s rainy season is 20 per cent wetter because of climate change. According to him, it has impacted food production, economic development, sanitation, and health. He said more than 500 million Africans had no access to energy and that more than 900 million Africans do not have access to clean cooking energy. He suggested that energy pricing must balance affordable energy with attractive returns for the companies providing it. He also said there should be an improvement on governance and attractiveness of African energy providers to ensure the lowest cost of capital. He urged that there should be an increase in investment in African energy from just 3% of global energy investment today. He stated that cleaner cooking fuel must be a more attractive proposition than collecting wood, which is free.

NNPCL

Kyari said issues of concern for Nigeria and other African countries included energy accessibility, energy affordability, and energy sustainability. Kyari, represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye, said: “To bring the subject matter home, three keywords pertain to Africa and Nigeria in particular. Energy accessibility means ensuring all citizens can access reliable, modern energy, irrespective of their location or socio-economic status. “Energy affordability entails ensuring energy and its infrastructure are priced so they can be obtained without financial strain by Africans, while energy sustainability implies that our energy use does not harm the local environment or exhaust resources, affecting future generations.

“This is indeed a trilemma situation and the delicate balance between political will, technological innovation, effective market mechanisms, well-crafted policy interventions, and capacity building. It also demands a multi-stakeholder approach, one that involves government, the private sector, civil society, the host community, and the public at large.” He stated that in the past few years, the Nigerian energy industry had witnessed strategic transformation which has given birth to viable industry legislation, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and a longterm gas-centered energy transition plan. “On the policy front, we have also seen the emergence of the incorporation of our national oil company from NNPC to NNPC Limited. “The PIA also provides for NNPC Ltd. to engage in the renewable energy business; and the Nigerian Climate Act for mainstreaming climate change actions to achieve low emissions, inclusive green growth, and sustainable economic development,” Kyari said.

He said Nigeria was not transitioning from the hydrocarbons but however, but there was the hope to see an increase in the footprint of alternative cleaner energy sources in the foreseeable future amid fossil fuel dominance. Kyari said: “We use what we have to get to our desired destination. This is the reason that NNPC Limited has identified gas as a transition fuel and we are expanding our gas development and gas infrastructure across the country to increase energy accessibility. “Today, Nigeria has about 209.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves with a potential upside of up to 600 TCF, and this is an enormous resource that would drive cleaner and affordable energy vision. “Other alternative energy sources such as solar and wind are faced with technology limitations. They are still not affordable and cannot meet the high energy demands of our industries, cities, and remote environments. “NNPC Limited plans to sustain and increase our aggressive gas development and gas transportation projects to achieve affordable and clean energy which is the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Goal No. 7, as our strategic energy plan towards finding a balance for the energy trilemma.”

Last Line

President Tinubu’s call for collaborative efforts on climate change and naturecentred approaches to development is a right step in the right direction.