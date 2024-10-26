Energy Thefts Affecting Us In Kogi Region – AEDC

Share

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Kogi Regional Office has cried out over the high rate of energy thefts by customers in the region.

The disco said energy theft has become a menace that has long plagued the power sector in the region.

Chief Business Officer for the region, Olaseni Agunpopo disclosed this in Lokoja during the visit of some members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kogi State.

He said individuals and businesses illegally tap into the energy source and some bypass the meters to avoid paying for the energy they consume.

Olaseni explained that energy theft is a serious issue that affects not only AEDC’s revenue but also the quality of service delivery to its customers as well as undermine the safety of the people.

“The company has decided to take a strong stance against this menace, which may include night raids.”

He said the company will identify and address illegal connections, “ensuring fairer billing for all customers and reducing system losses. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to boost service delivery and customer satisfaction.

“We appeal to all our valued customers with outstanding bills to settle them promptly. This is crucial in maintaining uninterrupted service delivery and ensuring that we provide reliable electricity to every household and business in our service areas”.

He said the company is working hard to ensure that complaints about electricity distribution in the region are addressed to customer satisfaction.

