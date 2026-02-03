Energy Summit: Nigeria Stands With Africa, Global Partners To Deliver Secure, Affordable, Cleaner Energy – Tinubu 

…says energy central to peace, prosperity, others

President Bola Tinubu has restated Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with African nations, global partners and the private sector to deliver cleaner, affordable, inclusive, and more secure energy.

He said energy plays a critical role as the invisible force holding the modern world together, as well as the quiet architecture of balance among nations, the unseen hand that steadies economies and sustains societies.

The Nigerian leader stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he declared open the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit that was well attended by heads of delegation and senior government officials from across the globe, as well as leaders of international energy organisations, chief executives of global and indigenous energy companies, development finance institutions, and representatives of host communities.

Tinubu, who was represented at the summit by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, observed that while energy remained central to peace, prosperity, and global stability, Nigeria was focusing heavily on utilising its vast gas reserves as a transition fuel and expanding renewable energy capacity.

“Energy must unite communities, stabilise economies, and secure futures. It must power factories, illuminate homes, fuel innovation, and build trust between government, investors, and citizens.

“Nigeria stands ready to collaborate with Africa, global partners, and the private sector to deliver energy that is secure, affordable, cleaner, and inclusive,” he declared.

The Nigerian leader recalled that even though his administration inherited an energy sector that was rich in potential in 2023, the sector was “constrained by inefficiencies, uncertainty, and prolonged underinvestment.

“We set to work without fanfare, guided by the clear understanding that energy cannot be treated simply as an economic commodity if stability is our goal. Energy is a catalyst for national security, industrial growth, social inclusion, and regional cooperation,” he noted.

Tinubu assured that his government was fully committed to “building an energy system that delivers reliability, transparency, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

Outlining efforts by his administration to boost the energy sector, the President said his administration sustained and deepened the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, consolidating its role as the linchpin of sector reform and strengthening regulatory institutions to ensure clarity of roles, transparency, and investor confidence.

He continued: “Under our watch, Nigeria’s upstream activity recorded a historic rebound. Rig counts rose from eight rigs in 2021 to sixty-nine rigs by late 2025, reflecting renewed exploration and drilling momentum.

“The sector secured Final Investment Decisions exceeding eight billion United States dollars, including major offshore gas developments involving global energy companies. Foreign direct investment into the oil and gas subsector rebounded strongly, driven by regulatory certainty, fiscal reforms, and improved operating conditions.”

Under his watch, the President said crude oil theft, which had been a major constraint on production and revenue, declined significantly due to enhanced security coordination, surveillance, and regulatory enforcement, adding that the efforts paid off, as they restored operational stability and improved Nigeria’s production reliability in international markets.

Apart from deliberate leadership appointments across key regulatory and development institutions that reinforced professionalism, accountability, and institutional effectiveness, the President stated that “Early reforms, most notably fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation, repositioned the sector’s economics, improved market efficiency, and enhanced long-term investment attractiveness.