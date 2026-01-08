Energy Solution Firm Restates Commitment To Driving Progress In New Year

JMG, a leading provider of hybrid and integrated electromechanical energy solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering unrivaled comfort, safety, and efficiency to the structures where people live, meet, and work, while supporting a more sustainable and greener future.

As the calendar turns, JMG remains focused on its clear vision: to be the leading provider of mechanical and electrical solutions that drive progress and growth, year after year.

Group General Manager of JMG Limited, Rabi Jammal, said: “At JMG, progress does not reset with the arrival of a new year. It moves forward and grows, experience deepens, and progress grows stronger. The New Year is not a reset; we drive progress forward to grow every year.”

With specialized divisions focused on power generation and renewable energy to cooling systems, vertical transportation, electrical infrastructures and industrial solutions, JMG plays a critical role in everyday life. The company’s solutions power homes, buildings, and industries, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy.

JMG’s HVAC solutions create comfort and enhance productivity, while its advanced elevator and mo- bility solutions ensure safe movement. JMG’s electrical systems secure spaces, protecting lives, assets, and operations.

“Our impact comes from our specialized divisions, each one focusing on what it does best and working together toward one goal: building strong infrastructure and futureready environments,” Jammal said.

As JMG drives progress forward in the New Year, it remains committed to delivering steady, reliable progress, supporting a more sustainable and greener future, and ensuring comfort, safety, and efficiency to clients.