Energy Security: NNPCL GCEO Canvasses Stronger African Collaboration

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to partnering with other African nations to achieve sustainable energy security across the continent.

Speaking at the 7th African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) National Oil Companies CEOs Forum, Ojulari stressed the urgency for Africa to accelerate energy transition and secure its future, according to a statement on Tuesday by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd.

He highlighted the decline of European investments in fossil fuel refineries, with most expected to phase out by 2030, warning that Africa must take decisive steps to harness its abundant resources.

“Africa must take ownership of its resources and policies. Our policies should be designed by us. With our vast resource base and improved governance structures, I am confident the continent can secure its energy destiny,” he said.

Ojulari outlined key strategic infrastructure projects led by NNPC Ltd., including the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline to boost domestic energy connectivity, and the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, an expansion of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) aimed at enhancing regional integration and cross-border trade.

“When we started, we faced challenges with alignment, payments, and collaboration, but today the framework is working. The plan is to extend the pipeline to Côte d’Ivoire as the first phase, and ultimately to Morocco,” he added.

He also noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has created an enabling environment for investments across the oil and gas value chain.

On security, Ojulari disclosed that improved partnerships with host communities and security agencies had resulted in 100% pipeline availability for the first time in two decades, restoring confidence in Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

Benchmarking with global leaders such as Petrobras, Petronas, and Saudi Aramco, he reaffirmed NNPC Ltd.’s readiness to collaborate, share knowledge, and drive collective progress with African peers to unlock the continent’s full energy potential.