Energy Sector In Nigeria, Others Facing Existential Challenge – NMDPRA

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed, has said that the energy sector in Nigeria and across Africa is facing an existential challenge of the urgent need to transit from a fossil fuel-dependent economy to a decarbonated economy.

He stated that there is more to energy transition than decarbonisation in the region as, according to him, millions of people in Sub-Saharan Africa, still live or are living without access to electricity while some only have access to very limited or unreliable electricity.

He spoke in Lagos on Monday at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigeria Council. The theme of the summit was: “Balancing energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa.”

Ahmed, represented by Executive Director, Health Safety Environment and Community (HSEC), Mr Mustapha Lamorde, also decried that this was amidst old and insufficient infrastructure, growing energy demand with few energy sources, and a vibrant young population among other challenges.

He noted that economic prosperity is deeply dependent on energy access and consumption and according to him, this is the challenge for most countries in Africa.

He said, “The theme: Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa” is very apt and aligns with Nigeria’s goal of energy security. As the global energy transition and energy demand increase significantly, Africa as a continent still grapples with energy poverty and security, where about 60% of the populace lacks access to energy and clean cooking fuel.

“As the energy transition evolves, there is an opportunity to accelerate development across the gas value chain, providing a low carbon bridge to a future of sustainable energy.”

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Limited, Mr Roger Brown reiterated that investment needed to achieve net zero targets by 2050 is projected at $3.5 trillion per annum; which is around 1.3% of annual global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He decried that more than 500 million Africans have no access to energy and that more than 900 million Africans do not have access to clean cooking energy.

Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) that’s produced and the amount that’s removed from the atmosphere. It can be achieved through a combination of emission reduction and emission removal.

More than 70 countries, including the biggest polluters – China, the United States, and the European Union – have set a net-zero target, covering about 76% of global emissions.. More than 3,000 business and financial institutions are said to be working with the Science-Based Targets Initiative to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. And more than 1000 cities, over 1000 educational institutions, and over 400 financial institutions have reportedly joined the Race to Zero pledging to take rigorous, immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030.

In November 2021, Nigeria passed the Climate Change Act that seeks to achieve low greenhouse gas emissions, green and sustainable growth by providing the framework to set a target to reach net zero between 2050 and 2070.

Group Chief Executive Officer, (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, said issues of concern for Nigeria and other African countries include energy accessibility, energy affordability, and energy sustainability.

Kyari who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye, NNPCL said, “To bring the subject matter home, three keywords pertain to Africa and Nigeria in particular. Energy accessibility means ensuring all citizens can access reliable, modern energy, irrespective of their location or socio-economic status.

“Energy affordability entails ensuring energy and its infrastructure are priced so they can be obtained without financial strain by Africans, while Energy sustainability implies that our energy use does not harm the local environment or exhaust resources, affecting future generations.

“This is indeed a trilemma situation and the delicate balance between political will, technological innovation, effective market mechanisms, well-crafted policy interventions, and capacity building. It also demands a multi-stakeholder approach, one that involves government, the private sector, civil society, the host community, and the public at large.

“In the past few years, the Nigerian energy industry has witnessed strategic transformation which has given birth to viable industry legislation, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and a long-term gas-centered energy transition plan.

“On the policy front, we have also seen the emergence of the incorporation of our national oil company from NNPC to NNPC Limited.

“The PIA also provides for NNPC Ltd. to engage in the renewable energy business; and the Nigerian Climate Act for mainstreaming climate change actions to achieve low emissions, inclusive green growth, and sustainable economic development.”

He added, “Nigeria is not transitioning away from the hydrocarbons; however, we hope to see an increase in the footprint of alternative cleaner energy sources in the foreseeable future amid fossil fuel dominance.

“We use what we have to get to our desired destination. This is the reason that NNPC Limited has identified gas as a transition fuel and we are expanding our gas development and gas infrastructure across the country to increase energy accessibility.

“Today, Nigeria has about 209.5 Trillion Cubic Feet of natural gas reserves with a potential upside of up to 600 TCF, and this is an enormous resource that would drive cleaner and affordable energy vision.

“Other alternative energy sources such as solar and wind are faced with technology limitations. They are still not affordable and cannot meet the high energy demands of our industries, cities, and remote environments.

“NNPC Limited plans to sustain and increase our aggressive gas development and gas transportation projects to achieve affordable and clean energy which is the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Goal No. 7, as our strategic energy plan towards finding a balance for the energy trilemma.”

Chairman, SPE, Nigeria Council, Engineer Felix Obike, said he was hopeful that the ideas generated during the summit would be helpful in addressing many of the challenges in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He lauded the speakers, sponsors, and participants at the event for their contributions to the success of NAICE 2023.