‘Energy Sector Challenges Require Quick Intervention’

The Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) has said Nigeria’s energy sector is grappling with many challenges that require quick intervention of the ministers in the sector in order to meet the aspirations of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renew Hope” agenda.

The ministers are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources(Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources(Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu.

NAEC Chairman, Olu Philips, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, enjoined the ministers to ensure the revival of the nation’s refineries and conserve the scarce foreign exchange the country is currently using to import products into the country.

He noted that with the rising global energy demand, highly volatile prices, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations, the oil and gas industry faced many challenges, and must ensure reducing costs, optimise the performance of its industrial assets, and improve its environmental footprints.

Philips said: “The Association which is a group of Journalists that report on the energy sector wishes to impress on the ministers on the need for them to walk the talk as regards the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), identify its lapses, and correct same accordingly.

“Also, the association viewed the resuscitation of the moribund refineries as very compelling just as it is important to also facilitate an enabling environment for the construction of new ones.”

He stated that on subsidy removal, there should be a conscious effort to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the purpose for which it was yanked off.

“The downstream sector should be strengthened through promotion of ease of doing business and another viable mechanism, and efforts should be in the top gear to explore salutary means to stop gas flaring.