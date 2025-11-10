Energy: Nigerian Content Forum To Foster Innovation, Strengthen Investment

As global markets evolve and energy producers seek resilient, localised supply chains, Nigeria’s growing local content capacity continues to position it as a model for sustainable growth across the continent.

The recent inauguration of Nigeria’s first indigenous crude export terminal, a $400 million facility commissioned by President Bola Tinubu, further underscores the country’s growing capacity for self-sufficiency and investment-led industrialisation.

This milestone aligns with the Federal Government’s newly introduced Nigeria First Policy.

This directive prioritises the use of locally made goods and services across sectors, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to homegrown value creation and inclusive industrial development.

Building on these advancements, the 14th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, themed “Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production”, will take place from 1–4 December 2025 in Yenagoa, Bay – elsa State, Nigeria.

The Forum will convene regional policymakers, global investors, regulators, and indigenous operators to explore, as a follow-up to the Nigeria First Policy above, strategies to replicate local content implementation and capacity development across sectors.

Commenting on Ikosh Nigeria Limited’s participation at this year’s Forum, Oluwamuyiwa Kosile, the Managing Director, said:

“We remain committed to advancing Nigeria’s local content journey by supporting initiatives that strengthen indigenous capacity, drive innovation, and foster sustainable growth within the oil and gas industry.

Our partnership with the Practical Nigerian Content Forum underscores our belief in collaboration as the foundation for developing a self-reliant and globally competitive energy industry.”