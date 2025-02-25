Energy: Nigeria Secures $5.5bn Final Investment Decisions

Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, has said that Nigeria secured three out of Africa’s four Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) valued at over $5.5 billion.

She stated that it also facilitated five major asset acquisitions and increased the country’s oil production by 500,000 bpd under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

She also claimed that the country achieved 2.06 million barrels per day in crude oil production, revived two domestic refineries, and commenced petrol production at Dangote Refinery, the Africa’s largest refinery.

Speaking yesterday at the Nigeria International Energy Summit 2025 in Abuja, she said that Nigeria’s efforts to expand its energy sector would play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s industrial and economic trajectory Verheijen said: “As Africa’s foremost oil and gas producer, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to influence the continent’s energy trajectory.

Our success in securing major investments, expanding domestic refining capacity, and enhancing electrification is not only a national achievement—it has farreaching implications for regional energy security, intra-African trade, and industrialisation.

“A more energy-secure Africa translates into a more economically resilient Africa. By leveraging our vast energy resources for industrial development and strategic exports, we are laying the foundation for sustainable job creation, economic diversification, and long-term prosperity. “The reforms we implement today will shape Africa’s energy future and define our role in the global economy.

When the history of Africa’s industrial revolution is written, 2024 will be recognized as the year Nigeria ignited the transformation.”

She stated that increased energy security across Africa would fastrack greater economic resilience, fostering sustainable job creation and economic diversification in the continent.

Share

Please follow and like us: